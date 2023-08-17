Lambda Cyhalothrin Market Size Growing at 5.26% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 2415.63 Million by 2030

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Lambda Cyhalothrin Market By Product (Suspension Concentrate, Capsule Suspensions, Water Dispersible Granules, Emulsifiable Concentrate, Liquid, And Others) And By Application (Homes And Gardens, Public Health, Agriculture, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global lambda cyhalothrin market size was valued at approximately USD 1602.37 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.26% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2415.63 million by 2030.”

Lambda Cyhalothrin Market Overview:

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered lambda-cyhalothrin as an insecticide in 1988. Lambda-cyhalothrin is a member of the pyrethroid family of compounds. Pyrethroids are synthetic insecticides that are comparable to natural pyrethrins. Researchers created pyrethroid insecticides to improve the qualities of pyrethrins. Ear tags, tiny capsules, liquids, pellets, and powders containing lambda-cyhalothrin are among the goods available. When insects ingest or contact lambda-cyhalothrin, it affects a wide range of outdoor as well as indoor insects. Lambda-cyhalothrin contains insect-repelling characteristics.

As per the analysis, the lambda cyhalothrin market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.26% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The anticipated period's high population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization increase food grain output and decrease per capita agricultural land, driving market development.

Major players in the developed countries maintained the stocks to overcome the shortage of lambda cyhalothrin for agricultural use.

On the basis of region, the “North American” will likely overtake the global market.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Lambda Cyhalothrin market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Lambda Cyhalothrin market include;

ADAMA Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Biostadt India Limited

Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Co.Ltd.

Guangdong Liwei Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

Jiangsu ChunJiangRunTian Agrochemical Co.Ltd.

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co.Ltd.

Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co.Ltd.

Jiangsu Institute of Ecomones Co.Ltd.

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co.Ltd.

Rallis India Limited

Nanjing Red Sun Co.Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd.

Syngenta Group

Global Lambda Cyhalothrin Market: Growth Factors

The global lambda cyhalothrin market is growing at a faster pace. Lambda-cyhalothrin, one of the most significant pyrethroid compounds, is widely employed for insect and pest control in agricultural goods such as vegetables, cotton, and fruit trees. It has a wide variety of uses due to its great efficiency and low toxicity. The rise in worries about diseases spread by insects, the emphasis on preventing disease instead of cure, and the fast expansion of commercial pest control services are driving the global lambda cyhalothrin market. Further, the market expansion is fueled by a rise in production for food grains as a result of rapid population growth and a significant decrease in per capita agricultural land as a result of accelerated urbanization & industrialization during the projected period.

Moreover, as people become more conscious of the need of living a healthy, risk-free, and safer lifestyle, new methods to control insect proliferation in residential areas have emerged. All such factors are majorly contributing to the growth of the global market. However, concerns about lambda-cyhalothrin toxicity and rigorous regulatory limits on insecticide use may restrain the growth of the global lambda cyhalothrin market. On the other hand, heavy investments by the key market players in the production of lambda cyhalothrin and the implementation of business strategies for the expansion of the business may provide opportunities for the growth of the global lambda cyhalothrin market during the forecast period.

Lambda Cyhalothrin Market: Segmentation

The global market for lambda cyhalothrin market is bifurcated on the basis of product types, applications, and regions. Based on the product types, the lambda cyhalothrin market is characterized by suspension concentrate, capsule suspensions, water dispersible granules, emulsifiable concentrate, liquid, and others. Applications of the lambda-cyhalothrin covered in the report include public health, homes & gardens, agriculture, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for lambda-cyhalothrin is driven by the North American region. The United States is the major utilizer of lambda-cyhalothrin in the region. Also, the continuing demand of the insecticides in other parts of the regions for corn, wheat, and soyabean crops is primarily contributing to the large share of the region in the global market. The market in Europe is developed and likely to contribute a significant share in terms of revenue. The Asian countries with large agricultural lands such as China and India are projected to increase the demand for lambda-cyhalothrin in the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1602.37 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 2415.63 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.26% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., FMC Corporation, Biostadt India Limited, Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Liwei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu ChunJiangRunTian Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Institute of Ecomones Co., Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd., Rallis India Limited, Nanjing Red Sun Co., Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., and Syngenta Group, among others. Segments Covered By Product Types, By Applications, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global lambda cyhalothrin market is segmented as follows:

By Product types

Suspension Concentrate

Capsule Suspensions

Water Dispersible Granules

Emulsifiable Concentrate

Liquid

By Application

Homes and Gardens

Public Health

Agriculture

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Lambda Cyhalothrin industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Lambda Cyhalothrin Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Lambda Cyhalothrin Industry?

What segments does the Lambda Cyhalothrin Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Lambda Cyhalothrin Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

