ZeroFox Named Digital Risk Protection Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in 2023 SPARK Matrix™

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox, (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, announced today that it was recognized as a technology leader in the 2023 Quadrant SPARK Matrix ™ for Digital Risk Protection by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. This recognition comes on the heels of other recent accolades in the DRP space, further solidifying the company’s position on the forefront of innovation for digital risk protection.



The SPARK Matrix™ from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions provides an in-depth analysis of the Digital Risk Protection landscape, including trends, the overall vendor landscape and the market. By ranking the vendors featured in the analysis, the SPARK Matrix ™ provides insights that allow companies to compare the potential capabilities – and the market position – of each company they would partner with in a more strategic way.

"In the age of rapid digital transformation, enterprises face complex challenges in safeguarding their external attack surface. Amidst evolving threats from every corner of the web – whether the surface, deep, or dark – ZeroFox has combined the strength of AI and full-spectrum threat intelligence to power solutions for digital risk protection. This empowers security teams to stay ahead of potential threats and shield their online footprint in our dynamic digital world," said John Prestridge, Chief Product Officer at ZeroFox. "Being named a technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Risk Protection speaks volumes about our team's unwavering commitment and passion for protecting our customers. We're deeply honored by the acknowledgment of our continuous dedication to the industry."

“With its sophisticated technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and roadmap, ZeroFox is well-positioned to maintain and grow its share in the DRP market,” Akshay Parmar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions notes in the report. The report notes “several key differentiators for ZeroFox’s External Cybersecurity Platform, including the recent launch of FoxGPT – which showcases the practical implementation of generative AI in addressing challenges within the cyber threat intelligence domain. Another is the team’s Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management solutions, both of which help the team to detect brand or executive impersonations, safeguard domains, detect phishing URLs, monitor brand mentions and negative sentiment, as well as identify data leaks and attack chatter on the deep and dark web.”

This recognition for ZeroFox as a leader in Digital Risk Protection from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a special accolade for the team – but not the first. ZeroFox was also a winner of the 2023 Global Infosec Awards for Most Comprehensive in the Digital Risk Protection category. The team was also recognized with the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award, which highlighted ZeroFox’s leadership and exceptional strategic innovation and customer impact.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about ZeroFox’s digital risk protection capabilities.

Download ZeroFox’s profile in the 2023 SPARK Matrix: Digital Risk Protection (DRP) here.

