Admission Management Software Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Admission Management Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.23 billion in 2023 to USD 1.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



With an increase in the number of students seeking admission to academic institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities, admissions administration is getting more difficult. It has gotten tough to complete the process on time manually. Data level management has become cumbersome. As a result, the demand for admission management software is increasing.



Key Highlights

The rise in the number of admissions applications in various universities is expected to propel the studied market. For instance, according to its Office of Admissions and Enrollment, Cornell received the most applications for first-year admission in university history for the third year in a row. There were 51,328 candidates for access to the Class of last year, breaking the previous year’s record of 47,038 applicants.

Various firms are providing different admission management software tools to cater to the wide range of educational institutions’ needs. For example, Software for enrollment and admissions called SchoolAdmin is made to support the success of educational institutions. The system strategically integrates billing, registration, and admissions capabilities onto a single platform. This makes it possible for private K–12 schools to draw in the ideal families. By providing paperless admissions, SchoolAdmin is one of the ways it makes such possible. The program contains flexible and dynamic forms that can aid in increasing conversion. And due to automated and tailored admissions, the enrolling process is hassle-free. Due to customized fee schedules and automatic reminders, schools can get funds relatively fast.

Admission software automates the admission process and related features. The student management system, ERP system, school/college accounting module, or institute management software are frequently combined with admission software. The growing acceptance of technological solutions by educational institutions, the rising need for efficiency improvements, and the reduction of operating costs are the key factors projected to fuel the expansion of the admission management software market.

However, the rising inflation rates, in tandem with the continued disruptions brought on by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, could have a detrimental effect on the market revenues for admission management software. People in developing and undeveloped economies may need help paying for their children’s education because of the growing costs of essential goods like stationery and other school supplies. As a result, the number of admissions may significantly reduce, and there may be an increase in high school and college dropout rates.

The coronavirus outbreak reduced student attendance dramatically. Despite this, the COVID-19 pandemic has created intriguing opportunities in the admission management software business. One of the critical repercussions of the pandemic has been the rising use of digital technologies across organizations, including the education sector. Due to the closure of schools, colleges, and universities, online applications have replaced mainly offline, in-person admissions processes. As a result, admission management software is more popular.



Admission Management Software Market Trends



School Segment Projected to Offer Significant Opportunities



The school segment of the market studied is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for admission management software, as the number of applications for schools is increasing every year. It is increasingly becoming challenging for primary and secondary schools to provide the preferred choice after evaluating the applicants’ potential based on specific, real-time parameters.

According to National Center for Education Statistics, Between 2016 and 2028, enrolment is anticipated to rise by 1.6 percent nationwide. Such a rise in enrollment in schools would create an opportunity for the local and international admission management software providers to develop new solutions to capture the market share and expand their presence in different states.

Similarly, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology, In Japan, about 4.8 thousand upper secondary high schools were operating as of May last year, the bulk of which were public schools founded by the regional government. Further, according to the Ministry of National Education, Higher Education, and Research, the number of public primary schools in France reached 43,904 in 2021.

Institutions can connect with more students and parents by utilizing admission management software. Similar characteristics can help recruiters keep them interested so they continue in the pipeline and eventually choose their institution. This is true for renewal enrollments as well. Additionally, this is useful for educational institutions because marketing plans are one of the elements that influence a school’s expansion. In addition to that, such software solutions can offer crucial data that may be pertinent to institutions. It can assist schools in enhancing the enrollment management process and admissions experience.

Internationally, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is working on an initiative to determine the Future of Education and Skills 2030 that will help education systems determine the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values needed to thrive and shape the future. Such projects are expected to drive the demand for the studied market over the forecasted period.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



Over the projected period, North America is anticipated to dominate the admission management market. AI, big data, and digital transformation, in general, are some of the developing technologies courses driving this surge. North America has access to the most cutting-edge entrance solutions. Businesses are adopting this method more frequently as the benefits of admission management become more apparent. The growing requirement to establish a reliable and secure framework between students and school administrations contributes to the regional market’s growth.

California has several laws governing the privacy of student information. The Student Online Personal Information Protection Act (SOPIPA), which places responsibility for compliance on the edtech sector, is widely regarded as the most comprehensive student data privacy law in the United States that expressly tackles the evolving nature of technology usage in schools. Operators of websites, online services, or mobile applications that are primarily used for K–12 educational purposes are expressly forbidden by SOPIPA from commercializing the collection of covered student data, including selling it, using it to target advertisements to students or their families, or collecting it for any other noneducational reason.

The Student Online Personal Protection Act (SOPPA), Illinois, replaced the original law signed in 2017, which was enacted recently. HB3606, which is primarily seen as a response to significant data breaches, emphasizes transparency in the use of student information, gives parents more control over data use, and imposes obligations on educational technology providers (or "operators"), institutions of higher learning, local school boards, and other stakeholders.

The adoption of EdTech technology by educational institutions in the USA is accelerating, and these institutions are also replacing antiquated methods with more modern, effective ones. For PreK–12 and adult learning, everything from eLearning to AI-powered learning exists. Numerous of these developments have the potential to alter the American educational landscape significantly, and in the time period under study, the industry is predicted to expand quickly. Such developments are expected to increase admission, driving the studied market.

Cloud-based software is a software service that gives its consumers capabilities online. It provides advantages like simple access, adaptability, and affordability which are anticipated to fuel the growth of the cloud-based enrollment management software market throughout the forecast period. Over the coming years, market growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for mobility in the workforce and education and rising enterprise cloud computing use. Such advantages of cloud deployments would drive the market in the region.



Admission Management Software Industry Overview



The admission management software market is highly competitive due to the presence of many small and large players operating in various locations. The market is moderately concentrated, with the key players adopting strategies like product and service innovation and expansions. Some of the major players in the market are Ellucian Company LP, BlackBaud Inc., and Hyland Software Inc., among others.



October 2022: Ellucian, the provider of higher education technology solutions, and Higher Digital, a player in digital transformation management for higher education, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate and improve the move to the cloud, modernization of business processes, and system integration for colleges and universities. Ellucian will offer Higher Digital’s change management services to customers worldwide to supplement its implementation services and solution offerings under this arrangement.

August 2022: PowerSchool, North America’s provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, announced that School of Dreams Academy (SODA) in Los Lunas, New Mexico, has added PowerSchool Unified Talent, PowerSchool Unified Classroom Special Programs, and PowerSchool Ecollect Forms to its existing PowerSchool solutions. After years of using PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), Naviance by PowerSchool, and PowerSchool Enrollment, SODA is expanding its system of unified solutions to improve instruction and learning.



Additional Benefits:



