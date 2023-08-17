Kepler Intelligence Platform Named “Best Marketing Performance Management Solution” by MarTech Breakthrough

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital marketing services pioneer Kepler today announced that the Kepler Intelligence Platform (KIP) has been selected as winner of the “Best Marketing Performance Management Solution” award in the sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry.



KIP is a comprehensive technology suite designed to address all the primary needs of modern digital marketers, from insight generation to campaign management and full program optimization. The proprietary platform has been built entirely in-house over more than 10 years and is deeply embedded into all of Kepler's clients' marketing programs. There are three core product suites: KIP Create, KIP Connect, and KIP Control.

KIP Create is a cross-platform campaign management system that enables more integrated campaign planning and streamlined ad trafficking and platform setups. KIP Create provides marketers with more agility to react to rapidly changing consumer and business needs, enabling Kepler's teams to move from insight to in-market campaign within hours.

KIP Connect is a comprehensive data management solution that provides brands with seamless first- and third-party data integrations, audience identification and segmentation capabilities, and automated reporting—all in a secure, privacy-safe environment. KIP Connect currently integrates more than 200 million data points per minute across thousands of unique data tables.

KIP Control is an analytics engine that provides teams with automated insights and advanced analytics. More than 50 automated algorithms can be customized to each account that cover all data-based decisioning needs, including performance forecasting, audience insights, optimization recommendations, and more.

"We designed KIP to systematically upgrade the way marketers plan and manage omnichannel campaigns. We're proud of what we've built so far and the results we've seen for clients," said Nathan Kangpan, Global CIO at Kepler. "With KIP, we've helped marketers gain entirely new insights about their business and customers and improved their KPIs by as much as 4x through the power of our technology."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 countries.

“Put simply, the Kepler Intelligence Platform is a breakthrough end-to-end digital marketing orchestration and decisioning engine that helps brands achieve their marketing goals. Congratulations to the entire Kepler team on winning the ‘Best Marketing Performance Management Solution’ award,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Digital marketing is getting more complex, and MarTech solutions for point solutions can create extensive confusion for clients on how to evolve their brand. KIP helps simplify the complex by integrating the critical components of digital marketing ad operations against signals for optimization.”

