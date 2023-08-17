New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483836/?utm_source=GNW





The market is estimated to reach a value of about USD 5.1 billion by 2027.



The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market. Diabetes and uncontrolled hyperglycemia are risk factors for poor outcomes in patients with COVID-19 including an increased risk of severe illness or death. People with diabetes have a weaker immune system, the COVID-19 complication aggravates the condition, and the immune system gets weaker very fast. People with diabetes have more chances to get into serious complications rather than normal people.



Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors are oral anti-diabetic drugs used for diabetes mellitus type 2 that work by preventing the digestion of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are converted into monosaccharides by alpha-glucosidase enzymes present in cells lining the intestine, enabling monosaccharides to be absorbed through the intestine. Hence, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors reduce the impact of dietary carbohydrates on blood sugar. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors are used to establish greater glycemic control over hyperglycemia in diabetes mellitus type 2, they may be used as monotherapy in conjunction with an appropriate diabetic diet and exercise, or they may be used in conjunction with other anti-diabetic drugs. Therefore, they have been potential candidates for treating patients affected by COVID-19 infection, with or even without type 2 diabetes, as well as excellent antidiabetic (glucose-lowering) agents during COVID-19 pandemic times.



In May 2021, the World Health Assembly agreed on a Resolution on strengthening the prevention and control of diabetes. It recommends action in areas including increasing access to medicines and health products for the treatment of diabetes and assessing the feasibility and potential value of establishing a web-based tool to share information relevant to the transparency of markets for diabetes medicines and health products.



Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors the studied market is anticipated to witness growth over the analysis period.



Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market Trends



Rising diabetes prevalence globally



The diabetes population globally is expected to rise by 1.9% over the forecast period.



According to International Diabetes Federation, the adult diabetes population in 2021 was approximately 537 million, which will increase by 643 million in 2030. Obesity is considered one of the major factors contributing to the disease, primarily Type 2 diabetes. Continued elevation in blood glucose levels in diabetes patients can contribute to progressive complications such as renal, nerve, and ocular damage.



Type 2 diabetes is increasingly prevalent and associated with an increased cardiovascular and renal disease risk. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors may also be used in patients with impaired glucose tolerance and delay the occurrence of type 2 diabetes mellitus in these patients. They are particularly useful for patients at risk of hypoglycemia or lactic acidosis and are unsuitable candidates for other antidiabetic drugs such as sulfonylureas and metformin. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors are FDA approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus.



In April 2021, WHO launched the Global Diabetes Compact, a global initiative to improve diabetes prevention and care, focusing on supporting low and middle-income countries. The Compact is bringing together national governments, UN organizations, nongovernmental organizations, private sector entities, academic institutions, philanthropic foundations, people living with diabetes, and international donors. The Compact aims to work on a shared vision of reducing the risk of diabetes and ensuring that all people diagnosed with diabetes can access equitable, comprehensive, affordable, and quality treatment and care.



Therefore, the studied market is anticipated to grow over the analysis period due to increased prevalence and the above factors.



Middle East and Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR in Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market over the forecast period



Over the forecast period, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 3.6%.



Acarbose (Precose), Voglibose, and miglitol (Glyset) are medications in Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors class of drugs. These drugs help keep the amount of glucose in the blood from rising too fast after meals. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors help lower postprandial diabetes. These medications reduce glycosylated hemoglobin levels and lower the postprandial insulin concentration. Regulation of post-meal hyperglycemia is vital as it is associated with the development of complications and also increases the risk of heart problems.



73 million adults were living with diabetes in the IDF MENA Region in 2021, which is estimated to increase to 95 million by 2030. 48 million adults in the IDF MENA Region are living with Impaired Glucose Tolerance, which increases their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.



The Government is working on plans and policies to control the outcomes of diabetes. For instance, in July 2022, Saudi Government announced that Saudi Arabia saw a growing demand for quality healthcare services spurred by changes. It includes an increasing aging population and a growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. The Government and private sector are involved in working on healthcare entities, certifications, and regulations. The Government is taking steps to include 100% of Saudi citizens covered by insurance. They are also working towards ensuring affordability, access, quality digital healthcare, and primary care with cost-effectiveness.



The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the factors above.



Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Industry Overview



The Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market studied is highly fragmented, consisting of major manufacturers like Bayer, SunPharma, Pfizer, Takeda, and Zydus, holding a global market presence, and other region-specific manufacturers.



