The Lovesac Company Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises The Lovesac Company (“Lovesac”) (NASDAQ: LOVE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into whether Lovesac issued false and misleading statements to investors.

On August 16, 2023, Lovesac disclosed that it identified “certain errors with the methodology used by the Company to calculate the accrual of its last mile freight expenses applicable to the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023.” The Company further disclosed that “as a result of the identified errors related to last mile freight expenses, the Company believes that previously reported operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1.0 million to $2.0 million, respectively, for fiscal year 2023.” As a result, Lovesac disclosed that it needed to restate certain previously-issued financial statements.

On this news, Lovesac shares fell during trading on August 17, 2023.

