StoneCo Informs Correction in the Number of Weighted Average Diluted Shares

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE; B3: STOC31) (“Stone” or the “Company”), informs its shareholders and the market that the number of weighted average diluted shares in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 is 326,912,231 and 325,655,217, respectively, and not 340,874,065 and 339,621,097, respectively, as published on August, 16, 2023.



As a result, the correct number of diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are shown in the table below:

Corrected, August 17 2023 As published, August 16 2023 Six months ended Three months ended Six months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling shareholders 532,008 305,369 532,008 305,369 Numerator of basic and diluted EPS 532,008 305,369 532,008 305,369 Six months ended Three months ended Six months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Numerator of basic EPS 532,008 305,369 532,008 305,369 Weighted average number of outstanding shares 312,912,323 313,074,253 312,912,323 313,074,253 Denominator of basic EPS 312,912,323 313,074,253 312,912,323 313,074,253 Basic earnings (loss) per share – R$ 1.70 0.98 1.70 0.98 Numerator of diluted EPS 532,008 305,369 532,008 305,369 Share based payment 12,742,894 13,837,978 26,708,774 27,799,812 Weighted average number of outstanding shares 312,912,323 313,074,253 312,912,323 313,074,253 Denominator of diluted EPS 325,655,217 326,912,231 339,621,097 340,874,065 Diluted earnings per share – R$ 1.63 0.93 1.57 0.90 Adjusted diluted earnings per share¹ – R$ 1.71 0.98 1.64 0.94 ¹Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS metric which is shown in our Earnings Release and Presentation.

All other data announced by the Company on August 16, 2023, including net income, adjusted net income, the number of weighted average basic shares and basic earnings (loss) per share, remain unchanged.



