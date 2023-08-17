BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - FRGI), Veritiv Corporation (NYSE - VRTV), New Relic, Inc. (NYSE - NEWR), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - RETA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - FRGI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Fiesta will be acquired by Authentic Restaurant Brands (“ARB”). Each share of Fiesta common stock will be entitled to receive $8.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Fiesta Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether ARB is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $9.28 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fiesta-restaurant-group-inc-nasdaq-frgi/.

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE - VRTV)

Under the terms of the agreement, Veritiv will be acquired by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”). Each share of Veritiv common stock will be entitled to receive $170 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Veritiv Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether CD&R is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/veritiv-corporation-nyse-vrtv/.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE - NEWR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, New Relic will be acquired by Francisco Partners. New Relic shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash for each share they hold. The equity value of the deal is approximately $6.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the New Relic Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Francisco Partners is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/new-relic-inc-nyse-newr/.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - RETA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Reata will be acquired by Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq - BIIB). Reata shareholders will receive $172.50 in cash for each share they hold. The enterprise value of the deal is approximately $7.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Reata Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Biogen is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-reta/.

