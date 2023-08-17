One-Month Countdown: Global Energy Leaders Converge in Calgary for the 24th World Petroleum Congress

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the one-month countdown to the 24th World Petroleum Congress, taking place in Calgary, AB from September 17–21, 2023. The Canadian Organising Committee for the Congress (“OCAN”) is pleased to invite government leaders, decision makers and innovators from around the world for important conversations that will help define realistic and workable paths to a net zero future.



Anchored by the theme ‘Energy Transition: Path to Net Zero,’ the Congress serves as a vital link between the traditional energy sector and a more carbon neutral industry. The programme for this year continues to evolve, with the addition of notable industry representatives including:

Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud

Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister, Natural Resources Canada

Amin H. Nasser, President & CEO, Aramco

Dai Houliang, Chairmen, CNPC

Darren Woods, Chairman & CEO, ExxonMobil

Josu Jon Imaz, CEO, Repsol

Julie Sweet, Chair & CEO, Accenture

Mike Sommers, President & CEO, API

Susannah Pierce, Country Chair Canada, Shell

Alex Pourbaix, Executive Chair, Cenovus

Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO, WestJet



"As the Congress nears, we look forward to welcoming global participants to Calgary for this significant energy event,” said Denis Painchaud, President & CEO, OCAN. “The latest additions to the programme, coupled with sessions that address some of today’s most crucial energy topics, underscores the importance of the Congress in stewarding meaningful discussions that will help shape the industry's future."

This year’s Strategic programme includes high-level sessions led by government, CEOs and other industry leaders from around the world, with discussions focused on the transformation of the industry and developing global and regional demands. Meanwhile, the Technical programme features over 200 expert speakers representing more than 100 organizations and 30 countries, providing a platform to explore market trends, investment opportunities, technological advancements and process integrations and optimizations to help businesses navigate the energy transition.

Additional highlights from the 24th World Petroleum Congress programme include:

The Net Zero Emissions Pathways – The Net Zero Emissions Pathways Programme will highlight the approaches different types of organizations are taking to advance their net zero emissions targets and the energy transition. The programme includes the Net Zero Emissions Pathways Young Professionals Workshop, Net Zero Emissions Pathways Corner at the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Pavilion, as well as a number of thought-provoking panels and workshops.



– The Net Zero Emissions Pathways Programme will highlight the approaches different types of organizations are taking to advance their net zero emissions targets and the energy transition. The programme includes the Net Zero Emissions Pathways Young Professionals Workshop, Net Zero Emissions Pathways Corner at the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Pavilion, as well as a number of thought-provoking panels and workshops. Indigenous Programme – The Congress has a dedicated Indigenous-focused programme and has been actively collaborating with members of Treaty 7 to promote inclusivity and engagement at this prestigious event. The Indigenous Pavilion, sponsored by Suncor, serves as a hub for the Indigenous Programme, featuring workshops, presentations and networking events. Additionally, a thought-provoking speaking programme brings together renowned Indigenous leaders, industry experts and visionary thinkers who will share their insights and experiences.



– The Congress has a dedicated Indigenous-focused programme and has been actively collaborating with members of Treaty 7 to promote inclusivity and engagement at this prestigious event. The Indigenous Pavilion, sponsored by Suncor, serves as a hub for the Indigenous Programme, featuring workshops, presentations and networking events. Additionally, a thought-provoking speaking programme brings together renowned Indigenous leaders, industry experts and visionary thinkers who will share their insights and experiences. Young Professionals Programme – The Young Professionals (YP) Programme will support the overall theme of ‘Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero,’ with an additional focus on amplifying the voices of young professionals, bridging generations and talent. Throughout the Congress, attendees will have an opportunity to visit the Young Professionals Lounge within the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Pavilion. There will also be a YP Night on Wednesday, September 20.



– The Young Professionals (YP) Programme will support the overall theme of ‘Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero,’ with an additional focus on amplifying the voices of young professionals, bridging generations and talent. Throughout the Congress, attendees will have an opportunity to visit the Young Professionals Lounge within the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Pavilion. There will also be a YP Night on Wednesday, September 20. Women in Industry – A key social responsibility pillar of the Congress continues to be the inclusion and promotion of Women in Industry. By actively ensuring Women in Industry have a role at the Congress, the goal is to help increase the percentage of women working in the energy industry. The Congress will feature a Women in Industry Breakfast, WinSETT Leadership Skill Builder Workshop, Women Leading the Way panel and a Women in Industry Mixer.



– A key social responsibility pillar of the Congress continues to be the inclusion and promotion of Women in Industry. By actively ensuring Women in Industry have a role at the Congress, the goal is to help increase the percentage of women working in the energy industry. The Congress will feature a Women in Industry Breakfast, WinSETT Leadership Skill Builder Workshop, Women Leading the Way panel and a Women in Industry Mixer. Canada Sessions Programme – Canada will proudly showcase key enablers of its net zero ambitions including stable government policies, comprehensive regulatory frameworks, consultative stakeholder and community engagement practices, and industry collaboration to achieve innovative technology development and deployment.



Recognizing our Sponsors

OCAN is pleased to recognize the Diamond, Platinum and Elite sponsors of the 24th World Petroleum Congress for their support: Accenture, Aramco, CNPC, Qatar Energy, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy, Sinopec, Cenovus Energy, Pathways Alliance, Repsol, Suncor, bp, Bennett Jones, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Chevron, Deloitte, Enbridge, ExxonMobil | Imperial, Fluor, Petrobras, PWC Canada, S&P Commodity Insights, Sonangol EP and WestJet. OCAN would also like to recognize its government partners including the Federal Government of Canada through PrairiesCan, the Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary for their funding and in-kind contributions and support.

The 24th World Petroleum Congress will be a hub for essential conversations, contributing to practical pathways toward a net zero future. Registration is still open – please visit www.24wpc.com for Congress updates and to register.

Media accreditation is required to attend the Congress. To submit a media accreditation request, please visit www.24wpc.com/media-accreditation-form.

About the World Petroleum Congress

Held every three years in WPC member countries, the Congress is the world’s premier oil, gas and energy forum that attracts the attendance of heads of state, energy leaders and technical experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the world’s petroleum and energy resources for the benefit of all. Under the theme of “Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero,” the 24th WPC in Calgary will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, an international exhibition covering 225,000 ft2, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women’s Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

The information presented at the Congress, as well as the discussions and debates around the progressive programme topics, will help to define realistic, workable paths forward for the global energy industry to achieve a net zero future. The Congress is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, 50 ministerial delegations, 700 expert speakers, and 800 media. Over 15,000 unique visitors are expected to participate in the Congress, which will also feature an Exhibition comprising of over 200 international exhibitors.

About the World Petroleum Council

Established in 1933, the World Petroleum Council is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable status in the U.K. and has accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from the United Nations (UN). The WPC is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable management and the use of the world’s energy resources for the benefit of all. WPC conducts the triennial World Petroleum Congress, covering all aspects of the industry including management of the industry and its social, economic, and environmental impact.

For information about the 24th World Petroleum Congress, contact:

Rebecca Hurl, Brookline Public Relations

E-mail: rhurl@brooklinepr.com

www.24wpc.com

For further information about the World Petroleum Council, contact:

Sarah Beattie, Project Manager

E-mail: sarahb@world-petroleum.org

www.world-petroleum.org