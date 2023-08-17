UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 6-month period of 2023

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the 6-month period of 2023.

Financial results

The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in facilities of the renewable energy infrastructure and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:

As at 30 June 2023, the Company’s total assets were EUR 165,913 thousand, total equity was EUR 108,833 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 57,080 thousand.

As at 30 June 2023, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 156,464 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2022, grew by EUR 11,556 thousand or 8.00%.

During the 6-month period of 2023, shareholders' contributions amounted to EUR 6,763 thousand.

For the period January – June 2023, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 1,462 thousand. This financial outcome is primarily attributed to the Company's income structure, which relies on changes in the fair value of its investment portfolio. As stipulated in the Company's prospectus, the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio is delegated to an independent valuator and is conducted on an annual basis. It is noteworthy that the valuation of the Company's investments did not occur during the January – June 2023 period, and this assessment is scheduled for 31 October 2023. Throughout January – June 2023, the Company incurred expenses related to developmental projects and operational activities.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

