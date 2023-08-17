Kaival Brands Amends Agreement with Phillip Morris International for Distribution of ENDS Products

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company" or "we,” “our” or similar terms), the exclusive distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDI® Stick electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), which are intended for adults 21 and over, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kaival Brands International, LLC (“KBI”), has amended its agreement with Philip Morris Products S.A. (“PMPSA”), a wholly owned affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. (“PMI”) (NYSE: PM), for the development and distribution of electronic nicotine delivery system (“ENDS”) products in markets outside of the U.S.



Eric Mosser, Chief Executive Officer of Kaival Brands, stated, "With more than a year of operational history for KBI and given the recent changes to regulations in international markets, it became clear that there were a number of opportunities to improve the terms of the original licensing agreement and reduce the burden of administering it. We are extremely pleased to reach an agreement that shall enable us to achieve our objectives. The revised licensing agreement simplifies the payment structure resulting in cost savings of approximately $2.7 million for the Company over the lifetime of the license agreement. It also enables better predictability and forecasting for KBI and streamlines data reporting. Finally, we anticipate that the acceleration of royalty payments will be a net positive to our financial performance over the duration of the agreement.”

Under the terms of the amended agreement, the parties agreed to revise certain terms, which provide for, among other things, a fixed pricing structure with volume-driven increases and a recapture of non-recurring engineering costs by KBI.

Accordingly, the Company expects a reconciliation payment of approximately $135,000. Furthermore, the Company projects approximately $300,000 in additional royalties to be earned through the end of 2023.

Additional information regarding this amendment will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K being filed by Kaival Brands with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable adult-focused products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as “e-cigarettes”. Our business plan is to seek to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products (including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (known as CBD) products). Kaival Brands and Philip Morris Products S.A. (via sublicense from Kaival Brands) are the exclusive global distributors of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at https://ir.kaivalbrands.com/overview/default.aspx.

ABOUT KAIVAL LABS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Labs is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaival Brands focused on developing new branded and white-label products and services in the vaporizer and inhalation technology sectors. Kaival Labs’ current patent portfolio consists of 12 existing and 46 pending with novel technologies across extrusion dose control, product preservation, tracking and tracing usage, multiple modalities and child safety. The patents and patent applications cover territories including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, the European Patent Organisation, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea. The portfolio also includes a fully-functional proprietary mobile device software application that is used in conjunction with certain patents in the portfolio.

Learn more about Kaival Labs at https://kaivallabs.com.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible, adult-focused marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor's premier device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, the Company’s Chief Science and Regulatory Officer and director, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor is considered a related party of the Company.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



