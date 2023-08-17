CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on October 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.



CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

