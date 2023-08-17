Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate!

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTX" or the "Company") (NYSE:RTX) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired RTX securities between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rtx.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue; and (2) this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF airplanes, affecting customers and harming its business.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rtx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in RTX you have until October 2, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

