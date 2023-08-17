Ashland announces new general counsel

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Robin Lampkin as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary.

Lampkin joined Ashland in 1991 and has held various roles throughout her 32-year tenure including tort litigation and global environmental regulatory and remediation.

As Ashland’s chief compliance officer, she has deep corporate governance experience partnering with a variety of stakeholders on global regulatory compliance, training programs, policy administration and ethics investigations. Lampkin is a strategic advisor for global teams for product safety, sustainability and ESG environment, social and governance (ESG), and she has significant experience in mergers and acquisitions, complex litigation and regulatory affairs.

Lampkin reports regularly to the audit committee of Ashland’s Board of Directors and ensures compliance with many of the company’s Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) controls.

“Robin is a valued member of our executive leadership team and her commitment to our core values has been essential to the management of the company’s transformation,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. ”Her proven track record of leadership and broad legal experience positions us well for the future, and I want to congratulate Robin on her additional responsibilities and wish her well as we continue responsibly solving for a better world,” Novo concluded.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

