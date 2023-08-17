Inc. Magazine Ranks Omega Accounting Solutions No. 75 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Omega Accounting Solutions ranks No. 75 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Omega ranks No. 18 in California, No. 4 in Financial Services, and No. 8 in the Los Angeles/Orange County market. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.



"We are immensely proud and honored to be recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list,” said Jay Woods, founder and president of Omega Accounting Solutions. “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team and the trust of our valued customers. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, advancing company growth, and making a lasting impact for small businesses.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 22.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Omega’s growth is largely a result of the organization’s strategic integration of government tax credit services for small and medium-sized companies, particularly the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Knowing how many small businesses struggled under the mandates and closures associated with the coronavirus, Omega committed extensive resources and staffed up the ERC processing division, helping businesses calculate, claim and file refundable tax credit. The company recently introduced an ERC Filing Review service as well as an all-new funding arm, Omega Funding Solutions, serving small business owners. Combined, these momentous achievements help Omega fulfill its mission of empowering small business owners to make better-informed decisions.

Earlier this year, Omega was named the #1 Best ERC Company for Getting Your ERC Funds by Merchant Maverick as well as No. 35 on Inc.’s third annual list of the Pacific region’s fastest-growing private companies.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit inc.com .

ABOUT OMEGA ACCOUNTING SOLUTIONS

Omega Accounting Solutions is an expert accounting, finance, and tax consulting firm that empowers small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to make better-informed decisions. Founded in 2007, the Irvine, Calif. firm utilizes business intelligence technologies to simplify complex challenges, optimize business finances and create new opportunities for growth. For further information, visit omega-accounting.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sabrina Suarez, 714-573-0899 x227 sabrina@echomediateam.com



