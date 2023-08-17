BLINK CHARGING CO.: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Blink

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK). Click Here to Join Investigation.



On August 9, 2023 after the market closed, Blink disclosed that it received a subpoena from the SEC requesting the “the production of documentation and other information since January 1, 2020, relating to various subjects, including executive departures, related-party transactions, number of EV charging stations, and other discrete disclosure matters.”

Following this news, the price of Blink stock fell $0.97 per share, over 14%, to close at $5.89 per share on August 10, 2023.

