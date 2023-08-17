U.S. Experts to Present Carbon Neutrality Progress at Virtual Concrete Sustainability Summit

Washington, D.C., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portland Cement Association (PCA), which represents the U.S. cement industry, is pleased to announce its inaugural virtual Concrete Sustainability Summit August 22-24, 2023. From 10 a.m. to noon each day, the event will offer insights from PCA member companies and other industry experts as they have been progressing on cutting emissions, in alignment with the PCA Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality.

Presentations, panels, and case studies will focus on carbon reductions at the cement plant, lower-carbon cements, sustainable construction, policy initiatives, and more. Time will be allotted for questions from the audience. Media must request one-on-one interviews with PCA staff or member companies in advance.

PCA’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality is an essential initiative that innovates carbon-reduction practices throughout the value chain of cement manufacturing, concrete production, and construction practices. When set forth in 2021, it was the first time what has been referred to as a “hard to abate emissions sector” laid out a plan for a unified approach toward decarbonization.

“The cement-concrete-construction industry has made great progress since the introduction of the PCA Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality,” said Mike Ireland, PCA President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we come together for the Concrete Sustainability Summit, the collaborative efforts among members of the value chain will propel our industry toward a successful, carbon-neutral future.”

For more information and to register, visit www.cement.org/sustainability-summit.

DATE: August 22-24, 2023

TIME: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm ET each day

WHERE: Zoom

RSVP: Please register to attend and contact Remi Braden at rbraden@cement.org if you would like to arrange interviews with PCA leadership.

