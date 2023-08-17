American Picture House Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement

American Picture House (“APH”) Appoints Mr. Thomas Rauker and Mr. William J. Macdonald to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY, RALEIGH, NC, and LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Picture House (OTC: APHP) is an entertainment company with a focus on producing feature films, television series, and content-enhancing entertainment technologies, today announced that a Form 10 registration statement was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Form 10 includes detailed information about American Picture House Corp., such as historic financial information, a description of its business and strategy, and other legal and financial disclosures.

American Picture House welcomes the appointment of Mr. Thomas Rauker and Mr. William J. Macdonald to its Board of Directors. "We are pleased to welcome Thomas and Bill to the Board of APH," said Bannor Michael Macgregor, Chief Executive Officer of APH. "Mr. Rauker provides deep executive leadership and Mr. Macdonald offers APH a wealth of knowledge in the entertainment industry. Both of these Board Members will be invaluable to APH as we grow our business."

Mr Rauker currently serves as the President and COO of Aidentified, LLC, an AI driven data and intelligence business, since June of 2022, and was also recently added to the board of directors. Prior to this Mr. Rauker served as the Global COO of Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) since May of 2019 and served in various executive leadership roles at the company since January of 2015 following the acquisition of NetProspex, Inc. During his tenure at D&B he played key roles in both the privatization of the company, completed in February of 2019, and the following IPO in July 2020 to bring the company back to the NYSE. Prior to D & B, Mr Rauker served as the COO and CFO of NetProspex starting in 2010, leading the company through a Series C of Venture Capital Funding leading to a successful sale of the company in January 2015 to D&B. Mr. Rauker also has continued to serve as an advisor to multiple Private Equity and Venture Capital firms since June of 2021.

Mr. Macdonald serves as the Chief Creative Officer of Asteri Networks since December of 2017. Mr. Macdonald is an American film and television producer and writer. Mr. Macdonald was a co-creator of the HBO original series ROME (in association with the BBC) along with John Milius and Bruno Heller and served as an executive producer and writer on the series. Mr. Macdonald’s other credits include the films THE SAINT (Producer), SLIVER (Co-Producer), JADE (Executive Producer), AN OCCASIONAL HELL (Executive Producer), and the tv series ROUGH RIDERS (Executive Producer). Mr. Macdonald earned an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Fordham University School of Law in New York.

About American Picture House Corp.

American Picture House (OTC: APHP) is an entertainment company with a focus on producing feature films, limited series, and content-enhancing entertainment technologies. The Company partners with filmmakers, showrunners, content developers and strategic technology partners to develop, package, finance, and produce high-quality feature films and television shows with broad-market appeal. The Company plans to specialize in mid-budgeted. The Company’s management and advisors will use these assets to limit risk and guarantee greater profitability. The Company will strive to become synonymous with creative ability, financial sophistication, and leading-edge technology. The Company has optioned IP with the intent to co-finance and co-produce feature films and limited series shows.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected entertainment content and intellectual properties. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of producing entertainment content and product development programs; difficulties or delays in producing entertainment content or intellectual property protection. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our properties; inability to timely develop and introduce new content, products and applications; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, American Picture House does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting American Picture House Corp, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

