Marine Hyaluronic Ingredients Market Size to be Worth US$ 3,533.7 million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The global marine hyaluronic ingredients market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,795.8 million by 2023 and US$ 3,533.7 million by 2033, representing a 7.0% CAGR during the assessment period 2023-2033.



Recently, people are more concerned about their health and lifestyle, which has led to a rise in the demand for supplements. For personal well-being, people turn to nutrition and functional foods to maintain and improve health.

According to the European Nutrition Association (ENA), malnutrition accounts for 38.6% of deaths in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. Thus, nutritional deficiencies are not related to economic status, but to the way people consume food.

Moreover, the increasing trend towards minimal or non-invasive surgical treatment exhibits an attractive potential for marine hyaluronic ingredients.

For example, the increased usage of nutritional supplements and dermal fillers, as opposed to invasive cosmetic surgeries with side effects, supports the use of marine hyaluronic ingredient-based products.

Based on the findings of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a substantial proportion of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are performed with facial soft tissue fillers (EVOLENCE filler).

There was an increase of 3.0% in 2014 compared to 2013 and it was found that dietary supplements can mimic the effects of aesthetic surgery. The ease of treatment, cleaner procedures, low cost, increased coverage, and safety measures are the factors that make this service popular.

Key Takeaways from the Marine Hyaluronic Ingredients Report:

The global marine hyaluronic ingredients market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,533.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for marine hyaluronic ingredients is likely to grow at 7.0 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on Source, the Fish segment is expected to achieve a market share of 3 4.0 % by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. During the assessment period, low molecular weight marine hyaluronic ingredient is estimated to achieve a market share of 45.0 %, resulting in a market size of US$ 1,590.1 million by 2033.

resulting in a market size of by 2033. The United States marine hyaluronic ingredients market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 894.0 million by 2033.



“Manufacturers need to concentrate on creating value-added products that cater to specific consumer needs and tastes in emerging areas. This is expected to help effectively to acquire market share and develop a competitive edge by studying market dynamics and adjusting offerings accordingly." – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Who is Winning?

Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. Ltd.,

Corbion N.V.,

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.,

FMC Corporation,

Gelymar S.A.,

HA TONG SANGROK Co., Ltd.,

Hugestone Enterprise Co. Ltd.,

Kewpie Corporation,

Novozymes A/S,

Qingdao Allforlong Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.,

Seagarden AS,

Shandong Yibao Biologics Co. Ltd.,

Shiseido Co. Ltd.,

Wuhan Microsen Technology Co. Ltd.

These companies are expanding product portfolios, employing strategies like advertising, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to maintain market relevance and drive growth in the marine hyaluronic ingredients market.

For instance,

In 2022, China's hyaluronic acid key player, Freda, is responsible for the large-scale manufacturing of hyaluronic acid raw materials, as well as its usage in food, medicine, cosmetics, and other industries.

In 2021, Bloomage Biotech launched HYAPETTM, a food-grade Hyaluronic Acid that is specifically formulated for pet nutrition and can be used in pet diets and supplements.

In 2022, Ordinary, a Canadian skincare brand launched its first marine hyaluronic acid serum to fight skin unevenness.

Segmentation Marine Hyaluronic Ingredients Market by Category:

By Source : Fish Seaweeds Others

By Type : Low Molecular Weight High Molecular Weight

By Form : Powder Liquid

By Application : Cosmetics Nutraceuticals Pharmaceuticals

By Region : North America Europe Latin America East Asia Oceania South Asia Middle East & Africa



Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global marine hyaluronic ingredients market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the marine hyaluronic ingredients market based on Source (Fish, Seaweed, and Others), Type (Low Molecular Weight and High Molecular Weight), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), across various regions.

