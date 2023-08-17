BCUC Denies New Interim Rates for BC Hydro Electric Vehicle Charging Service and Establishes Streamlined Review Process

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) denied BC Hydro’s proposed new interim rates for Public Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Service and established a Streamlined Review Process (SRP) to expedite its review of BC Hydro’s application. Current rates for EV charging service at BC Hydro fast charging stations remain in effect on an interim basis pending the outcome of the BCUC’s review.



BC Hydro filed its Public EV Charging Service Rates Application with the BCUC on July 28, 2023. In its application, BC Hydro requested its current rates be rescinded and replaced by new interim rates, effective September 1, 2023, amongst other items.

The BCUC has denied BC Hydro’s new interim rates because the proposed rates are materially different than the current rates. BC Hydro’s application introduced rates for charger power level intervals rather than set power levels, new rates for level 2 charging, and a new extended stay charge.

Further, in its application, BC Hydro sought BCUC approval for interim energy-based rates, however, until recently, there was no way to bill EV charging service in Canada based on energy usage. Earlier this year, Measurement Canada implemented a temporary dispensation program with certain requirements for EV charging station owners who wish to use energy-based rates at their locations. The BCUC had previously directed BC Hydro and FortisBC Inc. to seek a temporary dispensation from Measurement Canada so they could have the option of implementing energy-based rates for EV fast charging service. At this time, BC Hydro has not yet obtained the necessary permission from Measurement Canada to charge energy-based rates, so the proposed interim rates are premature.

Finally, BC Hydro is unclear in its application about how it would refund or recover the difference between the existing and proposed new interim rates.

The BCUC recognizes that the current interim rates do not recover BC Hydro’s full cost of providing EV charging service, a consideration which may result in a larger rate increase as time passes. Given this, the BCUC has established an SRP to expedite its review of BC Hydro’s application and is inviting public participation in the process.

Background

The following time-based Rate Schedules were approved on an interim basis effective May 1, 2021, as per Order G-89-21; these rates remain in effect pending the outcome of the BCUC’s review:

RS 1360 for fast charging service at 25 kW stations at $0.12 per minute; RS 1560 for fast charging service at 50 kW stations at $0.21 per minute; and RS 1561 for fast charging service at 100 kW stations at $0.27 per minute.



In its application, BC Hydro requested BCUC approval of the following time-based and energy-based EV charging rates:

Power Level Time-Based Charge

(₵ / min) Energy-Based Charge

(₵ / kWh) Level 2 3 33 Up to 25 kW Fast Charging 13 44 Greater than 25 kW and less than or equal to 50 kW Fast Charging 25 44 Greater than 50 kW and less than or equal to 100 kW Fast Charging 33 44 Greater than 100 kW and less than or equal to 200 kW Fast Charging 55 44 Greater than 200 kW Fast Charging 60 44 Extended Stay Charge 40 ₵ / min





About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC’s energy utilities, compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of ratepayers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted. The BCUC is also the Administrator of BC’s Fuel Price Transparency Act and is responsible for collecting and publishing information about gasoline and diesel activities in BC, in an effort to promote competitiveness and public confidence in the fuel market.

