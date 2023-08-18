Specialty Breathable Membranes Market worth $1,145 Million by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market is estimated to be USD 849 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,145 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Breathability of a membranes is defined as the ability of a membranes to transmit moisture through it. Breathability of membranes is measured in terms of the Moisture Vapor Transmission Rate (MVTR), which measures the transmission of vapors through a material in a given period of time. It is an important requirement in many industries where moisture can cause damage. Industries such as food packaging, pharmaceuticals, building materials, and consumer goods use breathable membranes to control the amount of moisture. Breathable membranes are also termed as breathable films.

List of Key Players in Specialty Breathable Membranes Market:

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan) Toray Industries (Japan) Berry Global Group (US) RKW Group (Germany) Covestro (France) among others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Specialty Breathable Membranes Market:

Driver: Growing Awareness regarding health and hygiene in developing countries will support the market growth

Growing Awareness regarding health and hygiene in developing countries will support the market growth Restraint: Economic slowdown and impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing sector

Economic slowdown and impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing sector Opportunity: Untapped markets in developing countries having low penetration rates of diapers

Untapped markets in developing countries having low penetration rates of diapers Challenge: Cultural barriers

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on application, the consumption of specialty breathable membranes in the medical and healthcare goods such as Face masks, PPE kits, surgical drapes, surgical scrupes and gown, and other are considered.

Breathable membranes are thin membranes with high breathability that are manufactured using various polymers such as polyethylene, polyurethane, polypropylene, and polyester, along with mineral fillers such as calcium carbonate. The presence of mineral fillers gives breathable membranes a microporous structure, which allows vapor to pass through while retaining the liquid. Breathable membranes made of polymers such as Copolyamide (CoPA), polyether block amide (PEBA), and polyether ester are mainly used in the manufacturing of monolithic membranes.

These are called monolithic membranes as they are non-porous in nature (except a few PEBA types) and have characteristics such as elasticity, permeability, and strength. They are used in a wide range of applications such as construction/roofing underlayment and housing wrap, disposable protective garments, surgical gowns and drapes, fabrics to make sportswear and defence jackets, and in food packaging.

The consumption of specialty breathable membranes in the medical and healthcare goods such as Face masks, PPE kits, surgical drapes, surgical scrupes and gown, and other are considered. In the textile segment, the consumption of the specialty breathable membranes in the protective clothing, athleisure, footwear, and sportswear is considered. In other segment, the consumption in building & construction, packaging, mattresses, disposable workwear, automotive, and rainwear, among others is considered

The specialty breathable membranes market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2020, in terms of both value and volume.

