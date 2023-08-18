Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. and Cardea Corporate Holdings, Inc. Announce the Execution of a Definitive Merger Agreement

Cardea Corporate Holdings, Inc. will become a public company to advance its wealth management solutions business in the United States and internationally.



The business combination with Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. values Cardea at an implied pro forma enterprise value of $175 million.

ORLANDO, FL and ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GBBK) (“GBBK”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Cardea Corporate Holdings, Inc. ("Cardea"), an emerging global wealth management firm, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”).

The transaction reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise valuation for Cardea of approximately $175 million. The transaction consideration will be paid in newly issued shares of common stock of GBBK. Upon completion of the transaction, GBBK will be renamed “Cardea Capital Holdings, Inc.” and will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The transaction is expected to provide Cardea with financing to fund its growth strategy globally. Cardea aims to create value through aggregation and integration, bringing new and innovative wealth management solutions to acquisitions as they are integrated.

The merger is expected to allow Cardea to further accelerate its mission to bring multi-generational wealth and asset management solutions more accessible worldwide, according to Jordan Waring, Chairman and Group CEO of Cardea. "This deal is the next step in our journey to transform wealth management for the digital age while still building on traditional finance principles," Waring said.

Neil Fillary, President and International CEO of Cardea, brings over 20 years’ experience growing financial services firms, both in traditional finance and digital finance globally. "The merger represents a tremendous opportunity for Cardea to rapidly expand our next-generation offerings across the globe," Fillary commented.

GBBK Leadership Team Chairman, Al Weiss, said, "We recognized Cardea’s seasoned leadership, ambitious growth strategy, and approach to modernizing wealth management. We believe this merger will create substantial value for shareholders."

Max Hooper, CEO of GBBK, remarked: "Cardea's dynamic team and multi-faceted strategy make them the ideal partner as GBBK's target acquisition. We look forward to working together to drive the future of finance forward."

Together, GBBK and Cardea aim to responsibly apply emerging digital trends like blockchain, AI, and tokenized assets to expand access to next-generation wealth management services worldwide while delivering traditional wealth management services to its clients globally.

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GBBK will merge with and into Cardea, with Cardea surviving, and Cardea will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of GBBK. The combined public company will be renamed “Cardea Capital Holdings, Inc.” Cardea shareholders will receive consideration in the form of newly issued shares of common stock of GBBK, valued based on an aggregate implied pro forma enterprise value for Cardea of $175 million, subject to customary adjustments for Cardea’s closing working capital, cash and debt and any unpaid transaction expenses.

The boards of directors of GBBK and Cardea both unanimously approved the proposed business combination. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by Cardea’s stockholders and GBBK’s stockholders, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including but not limited to GBBK’s receipt of a fairness opinion supporting the implied pro-forma enterprise valuation of Cardea. It is currently anticipated that the transaction will close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The description of the transaction contained herein is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the definitive Merger Agreement relating to the transaction, a copy of which will be filed by GBBK with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Advisors

ArentFox Schiff LLP is serving as legal advisor to GBBK.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as U.S. legal counsel to Cardea.

About Cardea

Cardea is a cross-border wealth advisory, asset and investment management firm. Combining innovative tools and deep domain expertise, Cardea empowers families and advisors to make better informed decisions that impact multi-generational wealth. Cardea serves institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and families — navigating markets through socially responsible investing, providing efficient access to institutional grade investment opportunities and private office services that enable 360-degree NexGen Asset Management.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While GBBK may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on blockchain related technology, economy, industries, and solutions.

