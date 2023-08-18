Pet Grooming Products Market to Surpass 8.73 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Rising Pet Ownership

Westford, USA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, growing awareness about Pet Grooming Products , pet health and hygiene is a crucial driver for the market. Pet owners know the importance of regular grooming routines to prevent skin issues, infections, and other health concerns. This awareness fuels the demand for high-quality grooming products that cater to specific needs.

The market is propelled by innovations in pet grooming, including advanced tools and personalized products. Manufacturers are developing technologically advanced grooming devices and organic, hypoallergenic products, appealing to discerning pet owners who seek safe, efficient, and tailored grooming solutions.

Prominent Players in the Pet Grooming Products Market

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Central Garden & Pet Company

Beaphar

Hartz Mountain Corporation

Nestle Purina PetCare Company

The Himalaya Drug Company

Bob Martin (UK) Ltd.

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

PetAg, Inc.

PetEdge, Inc.

PetSmart Inc.

Petmate Holdings Co.

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Johnson's Veterinary Products Ltd.

Rolf C. Hagen, Inc.

Coastal Pet Products, Inc.

Cardinal Pet Care

Sergeant's Pet Care Products, Inc.

Petkin, Inc.

Miracle Care Products.

Shear & Trimming Tools Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Maintaining Pets Appearance

The shear and trimming tools segment is rapidly growing in the global pet grooming market. With a surge in pet ownership, pet owners are increasingly inclined towards maintaining their pets' appearance, boosting the demand for precise and effective grooming tools. Shear and trimming tools, including scissors, clippers, and trimmers, offer the precision needed for various coat types.

North America asserts its dominance in the global pet grooming market due to several factors. The region's strong pet culture, high pet ownership rates, and disposable income drive substantial demand for pet grooming products and services. With a growing trend of treating pets as family members, there is an increased willingness among North American consumers to invest in premium grooming products and professional grooming services.

Shampoo & Conditioner is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Essential Role in Maintaining Pets Hygiene and Appearance.

The shampoo and conditioner segment is dominant in the global pet grooming market due to its essential role in maintaining pets' hygiene and appearance. With pet owners increasingly focused on their pets' well-being, this segment experiences consistent demand. Shampoo and conditioner products cater to various coat types and skin sensitivities, driving their popularity.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region emerge as a swiftly advancing region in the global pet grooming market. Rapid urbanization, expanding disposable incomes, and shifting cultural perceptions of pets as companions have led to a notable rise in pet ownership across countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. This surge in pet ownership has fostered a burgeoning demand for grooming services and products.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the pet grooming products market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Pet Grooming Products Market

In August 2022, Pet Supplies Plus, one of the largest independent pet retailers in North America, announced the acquisition of Wag N' Wash, an emerging self-wash, pet food, and grooming franchise across 15 locations.

In July 2022, Boss Pet Products, Inc., a subsidiary of Boss Holdings, Inc., has acquired the business assets of pet grooming bow designer and manufacturer Bardel Bows. This acquisition brings the company an entirely new strategic capability with the Bardel Bows Club Bowdacious subscription program where professional dog groomers with a monthly subscription receive a new and unique collection of accessories automatically every month.

Key Questions Answered in Pet Grooming Products Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

