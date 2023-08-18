Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Set to Soar Past USD 14520 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market , increasing adoption of hybrid cloud models, growing demand for edge computing solutions, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, rising focus on data protection and cybersecurity, the emergence of hyper-converged infrastructure as a service (HCIaaS), expanding use of hyperconverged infrastructure in industries such as healthcare, retail, and finance, development of hyperconverged infrastructure solutions for specific workloads, integration of hyperconverged infrastructure with containerization technologies are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 153

Figures - 78

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is a software-defined IT infrastructure that virtualizes all of the elements of conventional "hardware-defined" systems. HCI includes, at a minimum, virtualized computing (a hypervisor), software-defined storage, and virtualized networking (software-defined networking). HCI typically runs on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers.

Prominent Players in Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market

Cisco

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Microsoft

VMware

NetApp

Nutanix

StorMagic

Huawei

IBM

Pivot3

Scale Computing

SimpliVity

Veeam

SUSE

Lenovo

NEC

Fujitsu

Inspur

Atos

Oracle

VxRail

Software Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Software components dominated the global market owing to its high core functionality. It also enables scalability and flexibility in hyperconverged infrastructure deployments. It allows organizations to easily scale their infrastructure by adding or removing nodes, virtual machines, or storage capacity as per their changing needs. The software layer provides the necessary intelligence to optimize resource utilization and ensure workload performance.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the virtual desktop infrastructure is the leading segment due to the demand for high scalability and performance. In addition, hyper converged infrastructure streamlines the management of VDI environments by consolidating compute, storage, and networking components into a single integrated system. This unified management approach simplifies deployment, configuration, and ongoing management tasks, reducing administrative overhead and improving operational efficiency.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on advanced technology. The region has a significant concentration of data centers, ranging from large-scale enterprise data centers to colocation facilities. Hyperconverged infrastructure offers benefits such as simplified management, scalability, and improved resource utilization, making it an attractive solution for data center operators in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Hyper Converged Infrastructure.

Key Developments in Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market

Dell employs a collaborative method to include cyber resilience into its HCI offering. HCI security is a unique problem since it virtualizes the whole data centre, including storage, computing, networking, and management components. This implies that West and his security team must maintain security across the whole HCI portfolio rather than focusing on a particular type of information technology system. According to West, supply chain assaults are an excellent example of this complexity.

Key Questions Answered in Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

