Ad hoc announcement pursuant

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Regulation Listing Rules Lausanne, 18 August 2023



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA announces the launch of its share buyback program of up to 300,000 shares



Compagnie Financière Tradition share buyback program, already communicated on 25 May 2023, will be launched on 21 August 2023 and is expected to run until the end of May 2026. This share buyback program of up to 300,000 bearer shares, equivalent to a maximum of 3.91 % of the share capital, amount to a total of approximately CHF 35 million based on current share price. The shares will be repurchased via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with Compagnie Financière Tradition as the exclusive buyer. Board of Directors of Compagnie Financière intends to propose a capital reduction for the shares that will have been repurchased under the program at a future general meeting.



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.



Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

