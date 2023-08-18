AB Klaipėdos nafta unaudited financial information for the six months of 2023

AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – KN, the Company) announces the unaudited consolidated (hereinafter – the Group) and separate financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

Key financial indicators for the first half year of 2023:

EUR millions Group Company H1 2023 H1 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenue 42.4 36.0 40.9 34.5 EBITDA 16.7 16.9 16.2 16.2 Net profit (loss) 8.1 (13.8) 7.7 (14.3) Adjusted net profit (loss) 3.3 3.0 2.9 2.6

Management comment:

Regulated LNG activities revenue for the 6 months of 2023 reached EUR 24.8 million and is higher by EUR 3.0 million or 13.8% compared to the same period of 2022 (EUR 21.8 million). The main reasons: (1) higher regasification revenue by EUR 12.3 million due to increased demand and regasification tariff from 0.41 EUR/MWh (from May 2022 – 1.19 EUR/MWh) in 2022 to 1.41 EUR/MWh in 2023; (2) higher LNG reloading revenue by EUR 0.5 million; (3) other LNGT revenue is higher by EUR 0.9 million due to payments from the clients for the unused allocated capacity; (4) lower revenue from the fixed part of LNG regasification service fee by EUR 10.8 million due to implemented LNG terminal long-term capacity allocation and tariffication model in 2022, KN share in security supplement from May 2022 could be reduced to 0 EUR/(MWh/day/year), given the current volume of activities of the LNG terminal.

Revenue from commercial LNG activities for the six months of 2023 amounts to EUR 3.4 million and is higher by 35% compared to the same period in 2022 (EUR 2.5 million). Commercial LNG activities consist of business development projects including LNG terminal operator services provided at the Port of Açu in Brazil and LNG reloading station in Klaipėda.

Revenue from liquid energy terminals for the six months of 2023 amounts to EUR 14.2 million and is higher by 22.4% compared to the same period in 2022 (EUR 11.6 million). 2023 1-6 months revenue growth in comparison with the same period of 2022 was primarily influenced by increased liquid energy product tank capacity allocation for handling gasoline, diesel (esp. dedicated to Ukraine) and biofuels. For the 6 months of 2023 Klaipėda liquid energy terminal transshipment volumes remained nearly the same as in the 6 months of 2022, while other Baltic states’ liquid energy terminals experienced significant decrease. As a result, Klaipėda terminal’s share in Baltic states region liquid energy transshipment market increased from 25 to 39%.​

During 6 months of 2023, the same as during 2022, the Group‘s and the Company‘s net profit was significantly affected by unrealized currency exchange losses and by the reduction of LNG security supplement from 1 January 2020 by EUR 26.8 million per annum. The unrealized impact of exchange rates arose from the 1 January 2019 under the requirements of IFRS 16 “Lease”, according to which the Company recognizes finance lease obligations and the major part of them is denominated in US dollars. Whereas all US dollar denominated lease liabilities relate to LNG terminal, the effect of unrealized exchange rate is reflected in the regulated segment.

Enclosed:

Condensed Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements of AB Klaipėdos nafta for 6 months period ended 30 June 2023. Presentation of the unaudited financial results of the Group for the 6 months period of 2023.





