18 AUGUST 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 18 August 2023 it allotted 1,004,254 ordinary shares of 25p each to shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Investment Scheme. The subscription price was 60.0p per share. Following the above allotment there are 174,770,354 ordinary shares in issue.

An application will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity for the new ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“the FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on or around 23 August 2023.

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 174,770,354 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 174,770,354 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

