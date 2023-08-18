Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size & Share to Surpass $15.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market has been steadily growing over the years due to advancements in technology, increasing investment in research and development, and the potential of these therapies to revolutionize healthcare by offering personalized treatments and cures.



According to Vantage Market Research, the global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.4 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030. The global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market grew to USD 4.8 Billion in 2022.

The process of creating therapeutic products using living cells or gene editing methods is referred to as cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Various therapies, including stem cell therapies, CAR-T cell therapies, gene therapies, and other cutting-edge therapies, are developed and produced using these manufacturing processes. A patient's cells, such as stem cells, are isolated during cell therapy manufacturing, altered in a lab, and then reintroduced into the patient's body to treat a specific illness or disease.

Key Highlights

By Therapy Type, the Cell Therapy manufacturing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 60.1% in 2022.

By Application, commercial-scale manufacturing segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Indication, Oncology diseases are expected to have the highest CAGR during the projected period.

By End-User, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies are projected to have the highest CAGR during the projected period.

North America had the highest revenue share of 48.20% in 2022.



Applications for cell and gene therapy have increased dramatically across a variety of fields. Numerous diseases, such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases, are being treated with these therapies. They are also being researched for their potential in organ transplantation and regenerative medicine. Wider access to these therapies is now possible thanks to improvements in manufacturing techniques that have made it simpler to produce large quantities of cells and genetic material. Additionally, the production of cell and gene therapies is paving the way for personalized medicine since treatments can be modified for individual patients in accordance with their unique genetic makeup.

Top Companies in The Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

Lonza (Switzerland)

Bluebird Bio (U.S.)

Catalent Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Samsung Biologics (South Korea)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Cellular Therapeutics (China)

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Miltenyi Biotec (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Wuxi Advanced Therapies (U.S.)

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (Japan)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (U.S.)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (U.S.)

CGT Catapult (UK)

CoJourney Inc. (China)

ElevateBio LLC (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Incyte Corp. (U.S.)

AllogeneTherapeutics Inc. (U.S.)



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Cell and Gene Therapy manufacturing industry. Some of these factors include:

Technology developments: The development of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market heavily depends on technological developments like cell culture and gene editing methods. The efficiency and effectiveness of manufacturing processes can be greatly increased through the development of new and improved technologies.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The demand for cell and gene therapies is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and genetic disorders. To meet the growing demand for these therapies, there is a need for increased manufacturing capacity.

Partnerships and collaborations: The development of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market can be significantly influenced by partnerships and collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players. Partnerships can speed up research and development and enhance manufacturing capabilities by facilitating knowledge sharing, resource pooling, and technology transfer.

Manufacturing scalability and cost-effectiveness: Cell and gene therapies must be widely accepted for use before manufacturing scalability and cost-effectiveness become issues. These therapies could become more widely available and more reasonably priced with improvements in manufacturing scalability and cost reduction, which would spur market expansion.

Top Trends in Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

The manufacturing market for cell and gene therapy has experienced rapid growth in recent years and is anticipated to keep expanding in the years to come. The cooperation between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions to create advanced manufacturing techniques is one of the prominent trends in this market. For instance, Kymriah, a gene therapy treatment for specific types of cancer, was created by a collaboration between Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania. Furthermore, the rise in demand for personalized medicine has prompted the creation of cutting-edge manufacturing platforms. For instance, Cocoon, a closed and automated system that enables scalable and economical production of cell and gene therapies, was just unveiled by Lonza, a leading manufacturer of cell and gene therapies. These market developments highlight the developing environment and opportunities for growth in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market.

Recent Development of the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

On July 13, 2023, The $30 M Series A financing for CoJourney Inc., a leading manufacturer and developer of cell and gene therapies, was completed. The company is also expanding its US organization and commercial manufacturing capabilities. Legend Star Investment Management, Lake Bleu Capital, GL Ventures, and Legend Capital all contributed to this funding round. To support end-to-end custom development and manufacturing for genetic medicines, including plasmids, viral vectors, and mRNA, CoJourney has created high-efficiency processes.

On June 7, 2023, The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) opened new labs at the University of Edinburgh's Institute of Regeneration and Repair, its first location in Scotland. The labs are located in the Edinburgh BioQuarter. CGT Catapult hopes to offer knowledge, resources, and technology to assist cell therapy developers in improving their manufacturing processes and navigating the intricate regulatory requirements associated with bringing these therapies to market with its new 350m2 high-specification laboratory space.

On May 25, 2023, to develop its technological platforms and accelerate the creation, manufacturing, and development of cell and gene therapies, ElevateBio raised $401 million in a Series D financing round.



Market Drivers

Several factors v. The first major driver is the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and genetic disorders. These diseases may one day be cured with the help of cell and gene therapies, which is why they are so in demand. Second, the efficiency and effectiveness of cell and gene therapies have been significantly improved thanks to technological developments in gene editing tools and techniques like CRISPR-Cas9, which is driving market expansion. Last but not least, a favorable environment for market growth has been created by favorable government regulations and initiatives supporting the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. The US FDA's streamlined regulatory process for regenerative medicines, for instance, has facilitated the launch of new products.

Market Restraints

Despite having bright growth prospects, some limitations hinder cell and gene therapy manufacturing market development. The expensive manufacturing costs for these therapies are one major barrier. Cell and gene therapies' complex and specialized makeup drive up their production costs, vavailability. The strict regulatory framework governing cell and gene therapies' production, oversight, and distribution is another barrier. The production of cell and gene therapies requires highly skilled workers with knowledge of particular techniques, which could lead to a labor shortage and impede the manufacturing process.

Market Opportunities

For businesses in the sector, the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market presents many lucrative opportunities. Expanding manufacturing capacity to meet the rising demand for these therapies represents one of the key opportunities. The need to scale up production to serve a larger patient population has arisen as a result of the rising popularity of cell and gene therapies. This creates opportunities for manufacturers to invest in cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure and technologies. The market offers an additional chance for cooperation and joint ventures among various stakeholders. As an illustration, academic institutions, pharmaceutical firms, and contract manufacturing businesses can work together to pool their resources and expertise to quicken the development and production of cell and gene therapies.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

Therapy Type Analysis

Since cell therapies can be tailored to the unique requirements of each patient, they present the potential for personalized medicine. This degree of personalization enables more effective treatment and fewer side effects. Additionally, there is a track record of regulatory approvals and successful clinical trials for cell therapies. For instance, the CAR-T cell therapies Kymriah by Novartis and Yescarta by Gilead both have regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe, demonstrating the potential of this kind of therapy. The scaling up of cell therapy production has also been facilitated by improvements in cell manufacturing techniques, such as automated cell processing systems and bioreactors, making it more practical for commercialization.

Application Analysis

Commercial manufacturing enables regulated and standardized procedures to guarantee the reliability and security of cell and gene therapies. Commercial producers follow stringent Good Manufacturing Practise (GMP) standards and regulatory guidelines, essential to ensuring these cutting-edge therapies' effectiveness and safety. One example is the approval of CAR-T cell therapies like Kymriah and Yescarta, which underwent extensive commercial manufacturing to make them commercially available to patients.

Indication Analysis

Targeting and treating different types of cancers has shown promising results when using cell and gene therapies. For instance, CAR-T cell therapy has shown remarkable promise in the treatment of specific blood cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Due to this success, more money is being spent on research and development of cell and gene therapies for solid tumors and other oncology indications. Both pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers have shown great interest in the potential to offer effective and targeted treatments for cancer patients.

End-User Analysis

The Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies are the category that dominates the end-user segment of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market. Due to their proficiency in drug development, ability to manufacture products and abundance of resources, these businesses are essential to advancing the field of cell and gene therapy. Biotechnology and pharmacology Innovative therapies using cell and gene technologies have been developed by businesses. They make significant investments in research and development, which enables them to identify and translate scientific advances into potential treatments for patients. These businesses have the infrastructure and assets required to successfully negotiate the complex regulatory environment, ensuring compliance and prompt approval of treatments.

Market Segmentation

By Therapy Type

Gene Therapy Non-viral Vectors Viral Vectors

Cell Therapy Allogeneic Autologous Viral Vector





By Application

Clinical Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing

By Indication

Oncology Diseases

Inherited Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Diseases

Other Indications

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Research Institutes and Academic Centers

Regulatory Agencies

Other End-Users



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 15.4 Billion CAGR 18.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Lonza, Bluebird Bio, Catalent Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Samsung Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cellular Therapeutics, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis International AG, Merck KGaA, Wuxi Advanced Therapies, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, CGT Catapult, CoJourney Inc., ElevateBio LLC, Pfizer Inc., Incyte Corp., AllogeneTherapeutics Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cell-and-gene-therapy-manufacturing-market-2227/customization-request



Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market because of its sophisticated infrastructure, benevolent governmental policies, and well-established healthcare system. Major corporations like Pfizer and Novartis have made significant investments in this area, accelerating the market's expansion. Similar to this, thanks to the region's strict regulatory environment and cutting-edge research facilities, Europe has become one of the major manufacturing hubs. Due to factors like rising healthcare infrastructure investments and the prevalence of chronic diseases, the Asia-Pacific market is expanding significantly. For instance, China has grown to be a significant player in the market thanks to increased funding and government support for the production of cell and gene therapies. Stakeholders can find growth opportunities and develop strategies to successfully capitalize on them with the aid of the regional analysis of this market.

