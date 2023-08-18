Atopic Dermatitis Market to Reach US$ 62.7 Billion, with Double Digit CAGR of 24% | Fact.MR

Rockvill, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per an Extensive Research Report by Fact.MR, " Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis By Drug Class (Corticosteroids, PDE4 Inhibitors, Biologics, Skin Barrier Emollients, CNI Immunosuppressants, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & By Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032", the global atopic dermatitis industry valued at US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021 and in 2022 be valued at US$ 7.3 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 24% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 62.7 Billion by the end of the said forecast period. The report provides an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, prominent segments, essential investment opportunities, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The prevalence of atopic dermatitis has been on the rise, affecting a significant portion of the population in North America. This has led to an increased demand for effective treatments and therapies. North America has a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry that has been investing in the development of new drugs and therapies for atopic dermatitis.

Moreover, growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the impact of atopic dermatitis on quality of life has led to higher diagnosis rates and increased demand for better treatment options.

Ongoing research into the pathophysiology of atopic dermatitis has led to a better understanding of the disease, resulting in the development of more targeted and effective treatments.

The development of novel therapies, including biologic agents and targeted immunomodulatory treatments, has provided new options for patients who do not respond well to traditional treatments.

The focus on patient-centric care has driven the demand for treatments that not only manage symptoms but also improve the overall quality of life for patients living with atopic dermatitis.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 62.7 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 24% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 18 Tables No. of Figures 77 Figures

Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Ongoing research into the understanding of atopic dermatitis's underlying mechanisms and the development of novel treatment approaches will significantly influence the market's future.

The success and adoption of biologic therapies targeting specific immune pathways could reshape the treatment landscape, providing more effective and targeted options for patients with severe atopic dermatitis.

Continued emphasis on patient needs and preferences will shape the development of therapies that not only manage symptoms but also improve patients' overall quality of life.

Regulatory decisions regarding the approval of new therapies, as well as changes in guidelines for treatment, can have a profound impact on market growth and the adoption of new treatment options.

Challenges hindering the market growth

While there have been advancements in treatment, severe cases of atopic dermatitis can still be challenging to manage effectively, leading to a demand for more targeted and potent therapies.

Some of the newer and more effective treatment options, including biologics, can be costly. This can limit access to these treatments, especially for patients without adequate insurance coverage.

The research and development process for new therapies can be lengthy and costly. Delays in bringing new treatments to market may hinder the availability of innovative solutions.

The safety profile of some treatments, especially systemic therapies, can raise concerns. Balancing the benefits and risks of these treatments is crucial for healthcare providers and patients.

How competition influences the market

Competition encourages pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and development to create novel and more effective treatments. Companies strive to differentiate their products by developing innovative therapies that can provide better results than existing options.

To gain a competitive edge, companies invest in conducting clinical trials to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of their products. This can lead to a better understanding of the disease and its treatment.

The Biologics medication DUPIXNET, produced by Sanofi Genzyme, treats skin lesions and alleviates itching. It achieves this by blocking the signaling of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins, which play a crucial role in type-2 inflammation seen in atopic dermatitis.

Key Companies Profiled in Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

Mylan M.V.

Pfizer Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi

Novartis AG.

