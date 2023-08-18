Lipids In Human Nutrition Market Set to Soar Past USD 23.31 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Lipids In Human Nutrition market , personalized nutrition, clean label and natural ingredients, plant-based and vegan lipids, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, functional lipids for specific health benefits, sustainable sourcing and production practices, innovative lipid delivery systems, personalized dietary supplements, lipidomics and metabolomics research, nutrigenomics and gene-based nutrition, targeted lipid formulations for specific age groups, convenience and on-the-go lipid-rich snacks and beverages are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lipids In Human Nutrition Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 65

Figures - 75

Lipids are a group of organic compounds that are essential for human nutrition. They provide energy, help to build cell membranes, and transport nutrients throughout the body. Some important lipids include fatty acids, phospholipids, and cholesterol.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/lipids-in-human-nutrition-market

Prominent Players in Lipids In Human Nutrition Market

BASF

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont

DSM

Omega Protein

Croda International

Kerry Group

Innophos

AAK

Stepan Company

Lonza

Avanti Polar Lipids

Cognis

FMC Corporation

Enzymotec

Nexira

NutriSciences International

Arista Foods

Lipid Technologies

NutraGenesis

Kemin Industries

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Omega-3 fatty acids dominated the global market owing to their high health benefits. Chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cognitive disorders are rising globally. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to impact managing and preventing these diseases positively. As a result, there is a higher demand for omega-3 fatty acids as a preventive measure and for therapeutic purposes.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/lipids-in-human-nutrition-market

Health and Wellness is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, health and wellness is the leading segment due to the nutritional gaps. In addition, Lipids, such as omega-3 fatty acids, have been associated with various health benefits, including heart health, brain function, and joint health. Consumers seeking to address specific health concerns may turn to lipid-based dietary supplements as a targeted approach to support their overall well-being.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge consumer awareness and demand. The region has a well-developed and mature market for dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceuticals. The region has a long-standing culture of health and wellness, with a high level of consumer awareness and demand for nutritional products.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Lipids In Human Nutrition market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Lipids In Human Nutrition.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/lipids-in-human-nutrition-market

Key Developments in Lipids In Human Nutrition Market

DSM and Firmenich today announce that they have entered into a business combination agreement (the "BCA") to establish the leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being ("DSM-Firmenich"). The combination will bring together Firmenich's unique leading Perfumery and Taste businesses, its world-class science platforms and associated co-creation capabilities with DSM's outstanding Health and Nutrition portfolio and renowned scientific expertise.

Key Questions Answered in Lipids In Human Nutrition Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Fermented Ingredients Market

Global Egg Protein Market

Global Organic Coffee Market

Global Seaweed Snacks Market

Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com