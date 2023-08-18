European Real-World Evidence and Data Analytics Conference 2023: Revolutionizing Healthcare with RWD / RWE to Accelerate Regulatory Decision Making (Frankfurt, Germany - October 5-6, 2023)

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-World Evidence and Data Analytics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Revolutionizing Healthcare with RWD / RWE to Accelerate Regulatory Decision Making

Real-world data and real-world evidence are poised to keep making strides in 2023. This analysis of clinical evidence studies the usage, potential advantages, and risk of a medical product inferred from real-world data analysis. Real-world evidence (RWE) is accelerating its involvement in the early benefit elucidation of medicinal drugs.

RWE solutions have proven to be extremely useful, as they allow industrial and academic researchers to monitor patients using digitally connected platforms while assisting to organize and evaluate clinical data for regulatory submissions. Since RWE research is still in an evolution process, and few gaps in the area have been explored, more guidance and a consented annotation are obligatory to increase the effectuation of real-world data.

After five successful editions of the Real-World Evidence and Life Sciences Analytics Conference in Boston, USA, The host is proud to announce its upcoming Europe edition of the Real-World Evidence and Life Sciences Analytics Conference to be held on October 5th- 6th 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The conference will bring the full spectrum of experts, leaders, and stakeholders to share a board perspective on significant points and hold discussions on the best practices with a key takeaway being better decision-making.

WHAT TO EXPECT



Key Highlights:

Regulatory view around data quality & data standards.

Leveraging RWE for improving market access.

The adoption & role of AI & ML in clinical trials.

Real-world evidence & Digital Health - The expanded role of RWE for digital health.

Real-World Data & Advanced Analytics.

RWE to inform the decision-making process in rare diseases where there is a lack of evidence.

Why Attend?

Learn about the recent trends and advancements in Real-World Evidence Generation

Engage in meaningful discussions with the most prominent industry experts and decision-makers from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies who will address the most critical challenges in real-world data and real-world evidence space.

Opportunity to network and exchange scientific knowledge with expert speakers from leading pharmaceutical companies, global regulators, and solution providers

Who Should Attend:

From Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical companies

Chief executives, VPs, Directors, Global heads, Heads, Leaders, Senior Managers, Researchers, Analysts, Investigators, and Scientists within the following departments-

Real-World Evidence

Real-World Data

Data Analytics

Health Economics & Outcomes Research- HEOR

Market Access/Value Access

Policy

Clinical Development & Research

Clinical trial

Centre for Observational and Real-World Evidence

Epidemiology

Oncology-RWE

Pricing and Reimbursement

Medical Affairs

Pharmacovigilance

Life Science Analytics

Big data

Data Science

Bio-Statistics

Consumer Healthcare

Agenda:

Day 1 Thu, 05-Oct-2023

Registration - 08:15 - 08:50

Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55

Opening remarks by the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00

Keynote- Real World Data - To Drive Integrated Evidence Generation - 09:00 - 09:30

Maximizing the influence of RWD in cases of Rare Diseases - 09:30 - 10:00

Solution Provider Presentation - 10:00 - 10:30

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meeting - 10:30 - 11:20

Role of Data Quality in advancing the use of RWE for Regulatory Decision Making - 11:20 - 11:50

Application of RWD/RWE in Strategy Framework and Regulatory Considerations - 11:50 - 12:20

Solution Providers Presentation - 12:20 - 12:50

Panel Discussion - Creating Value from Next Generation RWE - 12:50 - 13:20

Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 13:20 - 14:20

Research and Related Initiatives to Evaluate and Improve RWD for Evidence Generation - 14:20 - 14:50

RWD in Drug Development Program - 14:50 - 15:20

Solution Providers Presentation - 15:20 - 15:50

Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 15:50 - 16:30

Current Trends in Patient-Centric Clinical Research amid the Rapidly evolving Landscape - 16:30 - 17:00

Patient Engagement Strategy and Execution - 17:00 - 17:30

Achieving Patient Diversity using RWE in Clinical Trials - 17:30 - 18:00

Closing remarks by the Chairperson - 18:00 - 18:00

End of Day 1 - 18:00 - 18:00

Day 2 Fri, 06-Oct-2023

Registration - 08:15 - 08:50

Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55

Opening remarks by the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00

RWE- Trends in Global Market and Network Access - 09:00 - 09:30

Patient Access to Precision Medicine Oncology - 09:30 - 10:00

Solution Providers Presentation - 10:00 - 10:30

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 10:30 - 11:15

Obtain Insight into HEOR Complexities, Parameters and Opportunities - 11:15 - 11:45

Solution Providers Presentation - 11:45 - 12:15

Global Landscape around Real- World Evidence - 12:15 - 12:45

Panel Discussion - Patient Engagement Strategy and Execution - 12:45 - 13:15

Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 13:15 - 14:15

Pricing Market Access Strategies Case Studies - 14:15 - 14:45

Assessing Patient centered approach to value-based approach - 14:45 - 15:15

Closing remarks by the chairperson - 15:15 - 15:15

End of Conference - 15:15 - 15:15

Speakers

Helene Vioix

Director Global Evidence & Value Development Oncology, Merck KGaA

Antje Hottgenroth

Associate Director, Real World Data Europe/International Value, Evidence, and Outcomes (VEO) - Center of Innovation, Lilly Deutschland GmbH

Ahmed H. Seddik

Senior Manager, Global HEOR & RWE, Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH

