Neuroscience R&D Conference 2023: Unfolding the Recent Advancements in Preclinical and Translational Approaches Treating Neurodegenerative Disorders (London, United Kingdom - October 9-10, 2023)

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuroscience R&D Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Unfolding the recent advancements in preclinical and translational approaches treating neurodegenerative disorders.

The 6th Annual Neuroscience R&D conference to be held on 9th - 10th October 2023 in London, UK aims to offer a wide space to the experts from academia and industry together to discuss novel therapeutics, emerging trends, major challenges, and interesting revolutions that could be blooming in neuroscience in near future.

With the advent of neural implants and novel therapies, the cure of multiple neurodegenerative disorders proves wholesome for the patients' suffering. The increasing in severity of neurodegenerative diseases, demands the discovery of new translational approaches in neuroscience research.

The conference will be centered on focusing on the most recent advancements in preclinical, translational neuroscience research while also bringing the audience's attention to the emerging role of AI and big data in the neuroscience R&D space.

This two-day programme will feature expert keynote presentations, cutting-edge discussions, and live case studies, giving stakeholders the chance to participate in this scientific meeting and network with industry peers while staying up to date on the most recent advancements in neuroscience research.

Learn from 20+ industry-leading speakers who will be sharing their presentations on CNS drug discovery, the Latest Optogenetic tools, kinematic techniques, Blood-Brain Barrier Proteomics, and Non-Invasive electrical brain stimulation.

Case studies presented from leading technology collaborations, Interactive panels, and breakout sessions along with Access to online presentations on-demand post-summit.

First-ever conference on the application of technology in developing neurological treatments. Meet 100+ global heads of neuroscience from the industry and Academics.

WHAT TO EXPECT



Key Highlights:

Inflammation in multiple neurodegenerative diseases

Role of the glial cells in CNS disorders

Human iPSC for therapeutic approaches to the nervous system

New Approaches in development of anti - amyloid antibodies

Emerging Role of AI and big data in neuroscience

Disease modelling and drug discovery

Neural Implants and their role in brain monitoring

Future Predictions in drug development for Alzheimer's disease

Why attend?

To share and exchange the recent trends and technologies in neuroscience R&D.

Participate in discussions with experts on how technology implementation can be improved.

To better understand neurological factors that will help in drug designing.

Discover how AI and big data advancements is boosting neuroscience developments.

Discover the various issues and challenges coming up in neuroscience research.

Gain Knowledge on the progress of neurodegenerative disorders and their possible treatments.

Opportunity for networking with professionals, delegates, and speakers.

Who Should Attend:

CEO

CSO

CMO

COO

President

Vice President

Director

Head of Department

Executive leader

Senior Manager

Manager

Principle Scientist

Scientist

Neuroscientist

Professor

Associate Professor

Lecturer

Researcher

Working in the department:

Neuroscience/CNS drug discovery

Pre-clinical research

Neurobiology

Neurotechnology

Neuroinflammation

Neuroimmunology

Neurodegenerative diseases

Translational Neuroscience

Neuropharmacology

Neuroimaging /Translational Imaging

AI and Big data in neuroscience

Computational Neuroscience

Neural Engineering

Neurophysiology

Agenda:

Day 1 Mon, 09-Oct-2023

Registration - 08:15 - 08:50

Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55

Opening Remarks from the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00

Keynote Presentation - 09:00 - 09:30

NEURODEGENERATION AND NOVEL THERAPEUTICS

Developments in Drug Discovery - Dealing with any kind of drugs related to major neurodegenerative disorders - 09:30 - 10:00

Solution Provider Presentation - 10:00 - 10:30

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 10:30 - 11:15

A framework for optimizing the value in neuroscience

Simona Skerjanec

Simona Skerjanec, Senior VP and Therapeutic Area Head, Roche - 11:15 - 11:45

Solution Provider Presentation - 11:45 - 12:15

TRP channels in glia: therapeutic potential?

Mark Dallus

Mark Dallus, Professor in cellular neuroscience, University of Reading - 12:15 - 12:45

Systemic inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide modulates Alzheimer's disease progression.

Marie Christine Pardon

Marie Christine Pardon, Assistant Professor in Translational Neuroscience, University of Nottingham - 12:45 - 13:15

Role of Genetics and Epigenetics in Neurodegeneration - 13:15 - 13:45

Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 13:45 - 14:45

HUMAN IPSCS AND ANTIBODIES IN NEUROSCIENCE RESEARCH

Enabling precision medicine using human iPSC models and clinical research

Zameel Cader

Zameel Cader, Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology, University of Oxford - 14:45 - 15:15

Human neuronal networks on micro-electrode arrays are a robust tool to study disease phenotype in vitro

Monica Frega

Monica Frega, Assistant Professor, University of Twente - 15:15 - 15:45

Use of human stem cell models of neurological disease to advance drug Discovery

Clare Jones

Clare Jones, CSO, Talisman Therapeutics - 15:45 - 16:15

Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 16:15 - 17:15

Panel Discussion Session - 17:15 - 18:00

Closing Remarks from the Chairperson - 18:00 - 18:05

Drinks Reception & Networking - 18:05 - 18:05

End of Day 1 - 18:05 - 18:05

Day 2 Tue, 10-Oct-2023

Registration - 08:15 - 08:50

Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55

Opening Remarks from the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00

Keynote Presentation - 09:00 - 09:30

INCLUSION OF AI AND DIGITAL BIOMARKERS

Artificial intelligence - Recognizing hidden patterns in the human brain - 09:30 - 10:00

Solution Provider Presentation - 10:00 - 10:30

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 10:30 - 11:15

What role does digital health play in treating complex neural disorders? - 11:15 - 11:45

Solution Provider Presentation - 11:45 - 12:15

Digital Biomarker Strategies for Successful Development of Neuroscience Targets

Jenny Barnett

Jenny Barnett, CEO, Monument Therapeutics - 12:15 - 12:45

Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 12:45 - 13:30

NEUROMODULATION AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS IN NEUROSCIENCE R&D

The future of neural implants to treat neurological conditions

Patrick Degenaar

Patrick Degenaar, Professor in Neuroprosthetics, Newcastle University - 13:30 - 14:00

Neuroengineering: the novel frontier for restoring neural functions

Michela Chiappalone

Michela Chiappalone , Associate Professor, University of Genova - 14:00 - 14:30

Drug Development for Neurodegenerative disorders - 14:30 - 15:00

Development of Exoskeletons - Robotic limbs reproducing senses - 15:00 - 15:30

Closing Remarks from the Chairperson - 15:30 - 15:35

Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings - 15:35 - 15:35

End of the conference - 15:35 - 15:35

Speakers

Clare Jones

CSO, Talisman therapeutics

Scientist The ALS Association

The ALS Association

Senior Scientist, Eli Lilly Company

Eli Lilly Company

Jordan Miller

Scientist, Boehringer-ingelheim

Lewis Hotchkiss

Data Scientist, Neuroimaging Researcher, Dementia Platform UK

Alan Palmer

Chief Executive Officer, Elixa MediScience, UK

Jina Swartz

Chief Medical Officer, Exciva Gmbh, UK

Arshad Majid

Head of Department of Neurosciences, University of Sheffield, UK

Marie Christine Pardon

Assistant Professor in Translational Neuroscience, University of Nottingham

Patrick Degenaar

Professor in Neuroprosthetics, Newcastle University

Simona Skerjanec

Senior VP and Therapeutic Area Head, Roche

Monica Frega

Assistant Professor, University of Twente

Murali Gopalakrishnan

Global Head, Neuroscience Search & Evaluation, AbbVie

Michela Chiappalone

Associate Professor, University of Genova

Mark Dallus

Professor in cellular neuroscience, University of Reading

Zameel Cader

Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology, University of Oxford

Jenny Barnett

CEO, Monument Therapeutics

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tusegq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.