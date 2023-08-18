Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market 2023-2033: PCR Technology Dominates the Market: A Closer Look at Key Technologies in QC

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Therapy Type, Offering, Process, Technology, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

report offers valuable insights into the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market and its growth potential. Here are some key points from the report:

Market Size and Growth

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market was valued at $1.95 billion in 2022.

The market is anticipated to reach $10.65 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of innovative therapies such as CAR T-cells and others, and the demand for large-scale manufacturing and quality control (QC) infrastructure.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market is in a progressing phase, with significant growth potential.

The market is driven by the increasing number of approved therapies and expanding infrastructure requirements.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the cell and gene therapy sector, leading to challenges in manufacturing material supplies, clinical studies, and regulatory dossiers.

However, resilience, digitalization, telemedicine, value-based pricing, and creative payment systems are being progressively tapped to prevent significant disruptions in market access for cell and gene therapies.

Market Segmentation

Therapy Type: The market is segmented into Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy. The cell therapy segment dominated the market in FY2022 due to the increasing adoption of cell-based therapies like CAR-T cell therapy and stem cell therapy. Offering: The market is segmented into Products and Services. The services segment dominated the market in FY2022, including quality control testing, analytical services, process development, validation, and regulatory compliance. Process: The market is segmented into Raw Material Preparation, Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, and Packaging. The upstream processing segment dominated the market in FY2022, driven by advancements in bioprocessing technologies and improved bioreactor systems. Application: The market is segmented into Safety Testing, Potency Testing, Identity Testing, Stability and Genetic Fidelity Testing, and others. The safety testing segment accounted for the largest share in FY2022, including sterility testing, endotoxin testing, and others. Technology: The market is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Flow Cytometry, Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Western Blotting, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Electrophoresis, and Other Technologies. The PCR segment dominated the market in FY2022, playing a vital role in gene expression analysis, viral vector detection, and genetic stability assessment.

Geographical Coverage

North America is currently the leading contributor to the market, with North America and Europe holding significant market shares.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.01% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Recent Developments in the Market

Several collaborations and partnerships have been announced among key players in the market, aiming to advance cell and gene therapies and enhance manufacturing processes.

Demand Drivers and Limitations

The increasing adoption of cell and gene therapies, the rise in investment for their development, and the growing number of approvals are driving the demand for cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC.

On the other hand, the limited adoption of cell and gene therapies due to high manufacturing and QC costs is a limitation for the market.

Key Market Players:

Bio-Techne Corporation

bioMerieux SA

Danaher. (Cytiva)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Lonza.

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec

AGC Biologics.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Catalent, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

The report provides valuable insights and analysis that can add value to organizations' workflow, growth/marketing strategies, and competitive strategies. It helps businesses understand the current market landscape, untapped revenue opportunities, and the latest trends and advancements in cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global



