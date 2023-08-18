Europe Energy Transition Market Trends and Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Power, Electric Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU Major Players and Policies

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Energy Transition Market Trends and Analysis by Sectors (Power, Electric Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU) Major Players and Policies, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this comprehensive analysis, we delve into the trends and insights driving Europe's monumental energy transition from conventional non-renewable sources to the dynamic realm of renewable energy.
As we peer into the future, a projection for the year 2030 unveils a landscape characterized by the rapid surge of renewables, poised to command a significant growth in power capacity and generation across the region. This remarkable trajectory is underpinned by the fervent acceleration of investments directed toward achieving ambitious net zero targets.
Europe, endowed with immense potential, emerges as a pivotal contender to lead the charge across the five critical sectors necessary for a successful energy transition. Notably, renewable energy and electric vehicles are already at an advanced stage of development, signifying promising progress.
Yet, a strategic blueprint beckons for further policies and concerted actions, designed to bolster capacity within the remaining three sectors. Amid this transformative journey, the energy supply sector stands as a central protagonist, and concurrently, the focal point for addressing the significant challenge of CO2 emissions in the region.
Key Highlights
- Renewables accounted for 52% of the European power market in 2022 and are expected to increase to 66% by 2030.
- As several countries have strict policies on phasing out coal and reducing fossil fuel use and emissions, there is firm progress on decommissioning thermal capacity.
- The transportation sector is the second largest GHG emission contributor in the EU, accounting for almost 20% of the total emissions in the region.
- There are over 90 CCS projects being planned in the EU, most of which are planned to be in the North Sea, holding an annual abatement potential of 80 million tonnes of CO2.
- Hydrogen accounts for a 13% share of the global capacity.
Scope
- Regional Energy Transition in Europe
- Policies supporting energy transition
- Power renewable capacity and generation by 2035 and thermal decommissioning capacity
- Electric vehicles market and growth
- Renewable refineries in the EU
- CCS capacity and main industries adopting CCS
- Main hydrogen developments and hydrogen capacity in Europe
Key Topics Covered:
- Europe Emissions by Economic Sector
- Sector Grid and Leaders
- Renewable Energy: Policies & Economics
- Power Capacity Share Outlook
- Share of Power & Renewable Generation
- Thermal Power Decommissioning & Emissions
- Major players: Solar Vs Wind Owners, Manufacturers and EPCs
- EV Policies & Funding
- EVs targets by Country
- Electric Vehicles Market
2020 car registrations
- Charging infrastructure growth
- Renewable Fuels Policies & Support
- Renewable Refineries in EU
- Renewable Fuels Outlook
- Upcoming Renewable Refineries
- CCS Policies & Support
- EU Carbon Capture Capacity
- CCS Outlook
- Top CCS projects in Europe
- Hydrogen Policies & Funding
- Top upcoming hydrogen projects in Europe
- Capacity Targets for Producing Green Hydrogen
