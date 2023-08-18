Europe Energy Transition Market Trends and Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Power, Electric Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU Major Players and Policies

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Energy Transition Market Trends and Analysis by Sectors (Power, Electric Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU) Major Players and Policies, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this comprehensive analysis, we delve into the trends and insights driving Europe's monumental energy transition from conventional non-renewable sources to the dynamic realm of renewable energy.

As we peer into the future, a projection for the year 2030 unveils a landscape characterized by the rapid surge of renewables, poised to command a significant growth in power capacity and generation across the region. This remarkable trajectory is underpinned by the fervent acceleration of investments directed toward achieving ambitious net zero targets.

Europe, endowed with immense potential, emerges as a pivotal contender to lead the charge across the five critical sectors necessary for a successful energy transition. Notably, renewable energy and electric vehicles are already at an advanced stage of development, signifying promising progress.

Yet, a strategic blueprint beckons for further policies and concerted actions, designed to bolster capacity within the remaining three sectors. Amid this transformative journey, the energy supply sector stands as a central protagonist, and concurrently, the focal point for addressing the significant challenge of CO2 emissions in the region.



Key Highlights

Renewables accounted for 52% of the European power market in 2022 and are expected to increase to 66% by 2030.

As several countries have strict policies on phasing out coal and reducing fossil fuel use and emissions, there is firm progress on decommissioning thermal capacity.

The transportation sector is the second largest GHG emission contributor in the EU, accounting for almost 20% of the total emissions in the region.

There are over 90 CCS projects being planned in the EU, most of which are planned to be in the North Sea, holding an annual abatement potential of 80 million tonnes of CO2.

Hydrogen accounts for a 13% share of the global capacity.

Scope

Regional Energy Transition in Europe

Policies supporting energy transition

Power renewable capacity and generation by 2035 and thermal decommissioning capacity

Electric vehicles market and growth

Renewable refineries in the EU

CCS capacity and main industries adopting CCS

Main hydrogen developments and hydrogen capacity in Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Europe Emissions by Economic Sector

Sector Grid and Leaders

Renewable Energy: Policies & Economics

Power Capacity Share Outlook

Share of Power & Renewable Generation

Thermal Power Decommissioning & Emissions

Major players: Solar Vs Wind Owners, Manufacturers and EPCs

EV Policies & Funding

EVs targets by Country

Electric Vehicles Market

2020 car registrations

Charging infrastructure growth

Renewable Fuels Policies & Support

Renewable Refineries in EU

Renewable Fuels Outlook

Upcoming Renewable Refineries

CCS Policies & Support

EU Carbon Capture Capacity

CCS Outlook

Top CCS projects in Europe

Hydrogen Policies & Funding

Top upcoming hydrogen projects in Europe

Capacity Targets for Producing Green Hydrogen

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Iberdrola

RWE

Capital Energy

TATA

Stellantis

Geely

Neste

Preem

Shell

Equinor

INEOS

Drax

CiP

Gasunie

Air Liquide

