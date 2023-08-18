Global Copper Fungicides Market Analysis Report 2023-: A $475+ Million market by 2030 - Rising Eco-Friendly Farming Practices Boosts Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Fungicides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Chemistry (Copper Oxychloride, Copper Hydroxide), By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global copper fungicides market size is expected to reach USD 479.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2%

The industry growth is majorly driven by the increasing instances of fungal diseases in crops and the growing adoption of organic farming globally. The usage of fungicides provides benefits to farmers from an eco-friendly perspective as they minimize soil exposure to various chemical products and phytotoxicity.

According to the Food & Agricultural Organization, the adoption of organic farming is on the rise in several countries across the world owing to increased awareness among farmers, governments, as well as citizens. The increasing demand for organically farmed fresh products is driving the adoption of organic crop protection chemicals worldwide.

Thus, resulting in increased demand for the product market. Unlike other agrochemicals, evidence supports that copper fungicides can have a long-term effect on the soil. Effects can occur even at a low concentration of the product and impact several soil processes, such as bioturbation, earthworm activity, and microbial activity.



According to the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, copper concentration in Australian vineyard soil was measured to assess the magnitude and extent of its accumulation in the soil resulting from the usage of copper fungicides, as well as to determine its risks to the long-term fertility of the soil.

The sample of soil was collected from 98 vineyards across 10 grape-cultivating regions in the country. Approximately 96% of the surveyed vineyards had elevated concentrations of the product in the soil compared to nearby soil in the native state. Thus, the risk of soil contamination due to prolonged usage of the product is anticipated to act as a restraining factor for the growth of the industry.



Copper Fungicides Market Report Highlights

The copper hydroxide segment dominated the industry in 2022 since it is among the most widely used copper fungicides for the protection of dozens of vegetable, fruit, and nut crops against many fungal infections

The fruits & vegetable application segment dominated the global industry in 2022. Copper fungicides are used on fruits & vegetables for the prevention of various fungal diseases, including black spots, leaf curl, a shot holes of fruit, blights, leaf spots, and downy mildew of vegetables

Moreover, the growing consumption of wine and increasing grape cultivation, along with increasing awareness regarding healthy diet, will further boost the product demand in this application segment

Europe was the dominant regional market in 2022 as the key manufacturers are located in this region due to the easy availability of raw materials

Companies are investing in R&D activities to come up with new product ranges to meet the rising demand

For instance, Corteva focuses on the development of molecular-based pesticides and biopesticides for pest and disease pathogenicity and resistance. Bayer is launching SmartStax PRO having RNAi technology for fighting corn rootworms

Company Profiles

UPL Limited India

Albaugh, LLC

Nufarm

Certis USA L.L.C.

Bayer AG

Isagro S.p.A.

Nordox AS

ADAMA

Quimetal

Cosaco

Cinkarna Celje dd

Corteva

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $318.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $479.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Copper Fungicides Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Fungicides Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2018-2030

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Outlook

3.3.2 Manufacturing & Technology Trends

3.4 Price Trend Analysis, 2018-2030

3.5 Regulatory & Policy Landscape

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Instances Of Fungal Diseases In Crops Worldwide

3.6.1.2 Growing Adoption Of Organic Farming Globally

3.6.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.6.2.1 Risk Of Soil Contamination

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.6.4 Industry Opportunities

3.7 Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.8 Impact Of European Geopolitical Conflict

3.9 Industry Analysis Tools

3.9.1 Porter's Analysis

3.9.2 Macroeconomic Analysis



Chapter 4 Copper Fungicides Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1 Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.2 List Of Key Raw Material Suppliers

4.3 Portfolio Analysis

4.4 Engagement Model

4.5 Negotiation Strategies

4.5.1 Risk Mitigation By Decreasing Dependency On One Supplier

4.5.2 Tracking Raw Material Prices

4.6 Sourcing Best Practices



Chapter 5 Copper Fungicides Market: Chemistry Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Chemistry Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.2 Copper Fungicides Market Estimates & Forecast, By Chemistry (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.2.1 Copper Oxychloride

5.2.2 Copper Hydroxide

5.2.3 Cuprous Oxide

5.2.4 Copper Sulfate

5.2.5 Others



Chapter 6 Copper Fungicides Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030, (Tons) (USD Thousand)

6.2 Copper Fungicides Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, (Tons) (USD Thousand)

6.2.1 Fruits & Vegetables

6.2.2 Cereals & Grains

6.2.3 Oilseed & Pulses

6.2.4 Others



Chapter 7 Copper Fungicides Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Revenue Share, 2022 & 2030, (Tons) (USD Thousand)

7.2 Copper Fungicides Market Size, Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, By Region, 2018-2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)



Chapter 8 Copper Fungicides Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Competitive Environment Analysis

8.3 Competitive Market Positioning

8.4 List Of Key Vendors

8.4.1 List Of Key Manufacturers

8.4.2 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partner

8.4.3 List Of Key Potential End Users

8.4.4 Strategy Framework

