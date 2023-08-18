Global Base Layer Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 12.5 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global base layer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 12.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for base layers is expected to close at US$ 8.8 billion.



Increasing consumer participation in outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and cycling drives the demand for functional and comfortable base-layer clothing. The increase in usage of base layer products in various sports and increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of wearing a base layer during exercise is anticipated to boost their demand during the next few years.

Increasing consumer demand for functional and comfortable clothing, and the growing popularity of athleisure and lifestyle wear drive the market demand for the base layers.

The growth of e-commerce platforms and the influence of social media plays a vital role in boosting the base layer business growth. The young population is influenced by clubs, players, and leagues which drives the demand for base layers.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 8.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 12.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Material, By Weight, By Price, By Application, By End-user, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Limited, Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd., Mizuno USA, Nike, Inc., Polarmax, Puma SE, Columbia Sportswear Company, Under Armour Inc., VF Corporation

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the base layer market was valued at US$ 8.5 billion

By weight, the lightweight segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on application, the football sports segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the easy availability of base-layer products on e-commerce and company-owned websites.

Base Layer: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Growing consumers’ awareness of technical clothing materials and features, and increasing awareness of sustainability have driven demand for eco-friendly base layers made from organic or recycled materials.

Growing consumers' preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products has led to the development of base layers made from organic and recycled materials.

The market players are investing in research & development and producing eco-friendly and sustainable materials.

Ongoing research and technological advancements in base layer fabric technology, such as the use of synthetic fibers and blends, offer improved thermal insulation, breathability, and moisture management.

Base Layer Market – Regional analysis

North America accounts for a major share of the base layer market due to the popularity of sports activities in the region and the rise in awareness of fitness and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. The increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and camping drives the demand for performance-oriented base layers that provide thermal insulation and moisture management.

The base layer market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Increasing the popularity of several national and international sports, such as football and hiking, among youngsters to boost the market demand. Growing youngster participation in sports activities and the presence of football clubs are anticipated to offer lucrative base layer business opportunities in the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

The base layer market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global base layer market report:

Adidas AG

ANTA Sports Products Limited

Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd.

Mizuno USA

Nike, Inc.

Polarmax

Puma SE

Columbia Sportswear Company

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

Key Developments in the Base Layer Market

Polarmax offers a range of high-performance garments designed to keep you warm and protected in even the harshest conditions. Polarmax offers a variety of base layer options, including lightweight and heavyweight options, so you can choose the one that suits your needs best.

In June 2023 - VF Corporation announced it has launched operations at its new distribution center in Ontario, California, the new center is designed to support VF’s sustainability commitments, with features and innovative systems that help reduce the impact on the environment.

announced it has launched operations at its new distribution center in Ontario, California, the new center is designed to support VF’s sustainability commitments, with features and innovative systems that help reduce the impact on the environment. Puma offers a variety of base layer tops designed to provide thermal insulation and moisture-wicking properties for different sports and activities, including running, training, and outdoor adventures.



Base Layer Market – Key Segments

By Product Type

Tops

Bottoms

By Material

Polyester

Merino Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Others (Linen, Silk, Etc.)



By Weight

Lightweight

Midweight

Heavyweight



By Price

Low

Medium

High



By Application

Ball Sports Football Basketball Volleyball Others (Hockey, Rugby, etc.)

Non-ball Sports Skiing Sledding Hiking Others (Swimming, Gymnastics, etc.)

Leisure Time



By End-user

Men

Women

Kids



By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Website Company Owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



