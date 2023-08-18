Global Base Layer Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 12.5 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global base layer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 12.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for base layers is expected to close at US$ 8.8 billion.
Increasing consumer participation in outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and cycling drives the demand for functional and comfortable base-layer clothing. The increase in usage of base layer products in various sports and increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of wearing a base layer during exercise is anticipated to boost their demand during the next few years.
Increasing consumer demand for functional and comfortable clothing, and the growing popularity of athleisure and lifestyle wear drive the market demand for the base layers.
The growth of e-commerce platforms and the influence of social media plays a vital role in boosting the base layer business growth. The young population is influenced by clubs, players, and leagues which drives the demand for base layers.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 8.5 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 12.5 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|4.5%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|150 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, By Material, By Weight, By Price, By Application, By End-user, By Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Limited, Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd., Mizuno USA, Nike, Inc., Polarmax, Puma SE, Columbia Sportswear Company, Under Armour Inc., VF Corporation
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the base layer market was valued at US$ 8.5 billion
- By weight, the lightweight segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period
- Based on application, the football sports segment accounts for the highest market share
- Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the easy availability of base-layer products on e-commerce and company-owned websites.
Base Layer: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Growing consumers’ awareness of technical clothing materials and features, and increasing awareness of sustainability have driven demand for eco-friendly base layers made from organic or recycled materials.
- Growing consumers' preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products has led to the development of base layers made from organic and recycled materials.
- The market players are investing in research & development and producing eco-friendly and sustainable materials.
- Ongoing research and technological advancements in base layer fabric technology, such as the use of synthetic fibers and blends, offer improved thermal insulation, breathability, and moisture management.
Base Layer Market – Regional analysis
- North America accounts for a major share of the base layer market due to the popularity of sports activities in the region and the rise in awareness of fitness and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. The increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and camping drives the demand for performance-oriented base layers that provide thermal insulation and moisture management.
- The base layer market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Increasing the popularity of several national and international sports, such as football and hiking, among youngsters to boost the market demand. Growing youngster participation in sports activities and the presence of football clubs are anticipated to offer lucrative base layer business opportunities in the next few years.
Competitive Landscape
The base layer market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global base layer market report:
- Adidas AG
- ANTA Sports Products Limited
- Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd.
- Mizuno USA
- Nike, Inc.
- Polarmax
- Puma SE
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corporation
Key Developments in the Base Layer Market
- Polarmax offers a range of high-performance garments designed to keep you warm and protected in even the harshest conditions. Polarmax offers a variety of base layer options, including lightweight and heavyweight options, so you can choose the one that suits your needs best.
- In June 2023 - VF Corporation announced it has launched operations at its new distribution center in Ontario, California, the new center is designed to support VF’s sustainability commitments, with features and innovative systems that help reduce the impact on the environment.
- Puma offers a variety of base layer tops designed to provide thermal insulation and moisture-wicking properties for different sports and activities, including running, training, and outdoor adventures.
Base Layer Market – Key Segments
By Product Type
- Tops
- Bottoms
By Material
- Polyester
- Merino Wool
- Nylon
- Cotton
- Others (Linen, Silk, Etc.)
By Weight
- Lightweight
- Midweight
- Heavyweight
By Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
By Application
- Ball Sports
- Football
- Basketball
- Volleyball
- Others (Hockey, Rugby, etc.)
- Non-ball Sports
- Skiing
- Sledding
- Hiking
- Others (Swimming, Gymnastics, etc.)
- Leisure Time
By End-user
- Men
- Women
- Kids
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Website
- Company Owned Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Other Retail Stores
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
