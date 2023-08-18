Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2023-2027: Unveiling Regional Trends and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reduced fat packaged food market is projected to experience significant growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 18.01 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027. This growth is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

The market's growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing health consciousness among consumers, the rising prominence of private label brands, and the expansion of the retail landscape.

One of the prime reasons driving the growth of the reduced fat packaged food market is the increasing demand for organic reduced fat food products. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking healthier options, leading to a rise in demand for organic and reduced fat food products.

Additionally, there is a growing preference for transparent and natural ingredients, and packaging innovations that extend the shelf-life of products are also contributing to the market's demand.

The report on the reduced fat packaged food market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size and forecast, prevailing trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 vendors. It offers an up-to-date evaluation of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The reduced fat packaged food market is segmented based on distribution channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online platforms. It is also categorized by product types, such as bakery products, dairy products, cereals, meat products, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The report also provides a robust vendor analysis to assist clients in improving their market position. It includes a detailed assessment of several leading reduced fat packaged food market vendors, such as:

Arla Foods amba

Bunge Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Danone SA

DFM Foods Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Kerry Group PLC

Land O Lakes Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Rockview Farms

Tesco PLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Moreover, the report covers information on upcoming trends and challenges that could impact market growth, helping companies strategize and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uue6t7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.