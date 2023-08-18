Global Video on Demand (VOD) Market Outlook 2023-2030: Country-wise Analysis of Business Models and Applications with Key Company Profiles

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Video-on-Demand (VoD) market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for streaming services, which was further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic as individuals spent more time at home and sought entertainment options.

Major streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ experienced significant increases in consumers during the pandemic. For example, the launch of Walt Disney+'s service attracted major advertisers from different sectors, leading to new revenue for the company. Netflix also adjusted its pricing model to offer ad-free packages to customers globally.

The VoD market is segmented based on models (subscription video-on-demand, transactional video-on-demand, and advertisement-based video-on-demand), platforms (smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, and PCs), and applications (entertainment, education and training, network video kiosks, online commerce, and digital libraries). Among these, the subscription video-on-demand sub-segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the market's growth due to the increasing popularity of video-on-demand services.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, with the emerging status as the newest and fastest-growing sector for subscription video-on-demand. North America is also anticipated to hold a prominent share in the VoD market due to the increasing popularity of OTT (over-the-top) content, which offers consumers more flexibility and content options.

Major companies operating in the global VoD market include Akamai Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., and Dacast Inc., among others. These companies are adopting various strategies like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to stay competitive in the market.

The report covers market value data analysis for 2022 and forecasts for 2030, country-wise analysis of major geographical regions, key companies' profiles, and analysis of business strategies. It provides insights into market entry and expansion strategies and competitive positioning of key players in the VoD market.

