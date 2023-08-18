Global Gaming Accessories Market Analytics 2023-2028: Insights and Projections for Gamepads/Joysticks, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, and VR Devices

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Accessories Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming accessories market is projected to experience a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to several key factors and trends.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the gaming accessory manufacturers faced shipping delays due to the lack of components and raw materials, as many manufacturing plants are located in China. However, the strong revenue growth year over year was supported by increased demand for gaming accessories from consumers who were subject to 'shelter-in-place' restrictions. With limited access to alternative forms of entertainment and social interaction, more people turned to gaming, leading to higher demand for gaming accessories.

The increasing adoption of smartphones and the rapid evolution of technologies like virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling the growth of the gaming accessories market worldwide. Major gaming console manufacturers such as Nintendo and Microsoft are recognizing the potential of augmented reality (AR) and leading the charge in its adoption. AR technology can provide unique gaming experiences by blending virtual elements with the real world.

The rapid growth of e-sports is also driving demand for advanced gaming keyboards and gamepads. The continuous enhancement of gaming content is expected to further boost the market. China, in particular, has been the world's largest, highest-grossing, and most profitable video game market, with a significant presence in e-sports.

The console segment is witnessing significant growth, dominated by major players like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. Innovations in gaming keyboards and controllers are intensifying competition among manufacturers and offering gamers various choices to enhance their gaming experiences.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the gaming accessories market, with countries like China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea being prime gaming hotspots. The region is also witnessing a rise in mobile online gamers, and the popularity of e-sports is creating new opportunities for gaming accessories.

The gaming accessories market is highly competitive, with a few global vendors holding a significant share. Manufacturers are focused on improving their product portfolios to stay competitive. Key players in the market include Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Razor Inc., and Logitech G.

Overall, the gaming accessories market is poised for substantial growth due to increasing consumer demand for gaming products, advancements in technology, and the rising popularity of e-sports worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Gamepads/Joysticks

5.1.2 Gaming Keyboards

5.1.3 Gaming Mice

5.1.4 Gaming Headsets

5.1.5 Virtual Reality Devices

5.2 Device Type

5.2.1 PC (Desktop and Laptop)

5.2.2 Gaming Consoles

5.2.3 Smartphones

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alienware (Dell)

6.1.2 Logitech International SA

6.1.3 Razer Inc.

6.1.4 Mad Catz Global Limited

6.1.5 Turtle Beach Corporation

6.1.6 Corsair Components Inc.

6.1.7 Cooler Master Co. Ltd.

6.1.8 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.9 HyperX

6.1.10 Anker

6.1.11 Reddragon (Eastern Times Technology Co. Ltd.)

6.1.12 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

6.1.13 Sony Corporation

6.1.14 SteelSeries

6.1.15 Nvidia Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyk5hi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments