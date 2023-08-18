Global Body Lotions Market Analysis 2023-2030: Unveiling Skin Type Trends and Regional Growth Patterns

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Lotions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body lotions market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching $190.9 billion by 2030. In the post-COVID-19 business landscape, the market is estimated to have been valued at US$89.8 billion in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The market analysis for body lotions encompasses various skin types, including dry skin, oily skin, normal skin, and other types. Among the skin types analyzed, dry skin is expected to record the highest growth with an 11.9% CAGR, reaching US$76.2 billion by the end of the forecast period. Growth in the oily skin segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next eight years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

The report covers multiple geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The United States stands as a significant market, estimated at US$24.5 billion in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of US$45.3 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each projected to grow at 5.2% and 7.9% CAGR, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.

The report presents annual sales data in US$ million for the years 2014 to 2030, along with the corresponding compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period. A 16-year perspective report further offers a percentage breakdown of value sales for specific geographic regions in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, providing valuable insights into long-term market trends and consumer preferences.

Key competitors in the body lotions market include Avon, Beiersdorf AG, Cataphil, Cavinkare, Clarins, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Shiseido Company, and Unilever PLC.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy faces interlocking challenges and crises, including uncertainties related to Russia's war on Ukraine, persistent inflation problems, impact on consumer confidence and spending, slower job creation, reduced capital expenditure, potential recessions in developed markets, and supply chain disruptions. Volatile financial markets, trade tensions, stricter regulations, and the need to address climate change further add complexity to the challenges. Despite these hurdles, opportunities exist for businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability.

