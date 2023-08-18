18 AUGUST 2023
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS
Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Investment Scheme, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.
|PDMR
|Date acquired
|No. of shares acquired
|Purchase price
per share (£)
|Total current
shareholding
|Peter Dines
|18 August 2023
|455
|0.891
|16,693
These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Dines
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Northern 3 VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800MWOA6W221PI432
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0031152027
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Investment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) £0.891
Volume(s) 455
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 August 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.