Global Asparagus Market 2023-2028: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, Imports & Exports, Value Chain Analysis, and More

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asparagus Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Asparagus market, including recent, current, and future trends. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Asparagus is grown in temperate or subtropical climates, and countries such as Thailand, Mexico, China, Peru, and Germany are major producers of asparagus.

Major companies seek asparagus as a key ingredient in soups and ready-to-eat foods due to its nutritional properties and palatable taste.

Government initiatives and partnerships between significant producers are driving market growth.

Market Trends

Growing Demand for Asparagus Due to Health Benefits: Asparagus contains essential micronutrients like glutathione and Rutin, offering health benefits such as cancer-fighting properties and strengthened blood vessels.

North America and Europe dominate asparagus markets, with rising import and production of organic asparagus.

Peru is witnessing an increase in organic asparagus cultivation for export.

Market Dominance by Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific leads the asparagus market due to its vast agricultural land availability and high demand for the vegetable, known as Shatavari, which is used as both a vegetable and medicine in the region.

China is the largest asparagus producer, accounting for approximately 87% of the global production volume in 2019.

The rising demand for frozen and canned asparagus, as well as its use in purees and soups, supports market growth in Asia Pacific.

Conclusion

The Asparagus market is experiencing steady growth due to its numerous health benefits and culinary versatility. China dominates asparagus production globally, and Asia Pacific remains a key player in the market. With increasing consumer demand for healthy and nutritious foods, asparagus continues to gain popularity worldwide. As governments and producers invest in initiatives to boost asparagus production, the market is expected to expand further over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90kblq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments