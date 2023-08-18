New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Launch Vehicle Propulsion Systems and Chemical Propellants Market, Forecast to 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485435/?utm_source=GNW

Launch vehicle propellants are evolving because of technological advances in new launchers and their propulsion technology.



One vital advancement is using green propellants or green hydrogen in current and future launch vehicles due to the environmental impact of traditional chemical propellants.



In this study, Frost & Sullivan covers the launch vehicle propellant industry, focusing on propulsion systems and chemical propellants.



The study period is 2019–2032, with 2022 as the base year and 2023–2032 as the forecast period.



Other pertinent information includes:

• The industry landscape of chemical (solid, liquid) propellants, touching briefly on non-chemical (electric, solar), nuclear, and laser propellants

• Recent developments in propellants, including green propellants

• Upcoming launches and technological advancements

• Number of launches forecast by vehicle, propellant, and launcher type

• Profiles of leading launcher manufacturers and propellant suppliersNotably, Frost & Sullivan offers several growth opportunities that stakeholders can explore and capitalize on over the next decade.

Author: Aman Gupta

