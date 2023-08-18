New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in RF Test Equipment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485432/?utm_source=GNW

Radio frequency (RF) testing is essential to ensure that radio waves do not interfere with each other in air space.



Recent technologies in sectors including mobile communication, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare demand operation in the millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency range and bandwidth.



Designing wireless systems in the mmWave frequency range presents unique challenges because doing so involves wider bandwidths; phased-array antennas; new modulation schemes; and massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO). This directly facilitates growth in the RF test equipment market.RF test equipment such as one-box testers, spectrum/signal analyzers, signal generators, power meters, network analyzers, and electronic counters are considered in the scope of this study. The main objective of this research service is to identify the key growth opportunities prevailing in the market and the factors that will boost or restrain market growth.



How RF testing will indirectly facilitate the adoption of sustainable practices is also discussed.

