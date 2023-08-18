Global Marine Interiors Market Review 2017-2022 and Outlook 2023-2027 & 2032 - Revenue Insights for Ceiling & Wall Panels, Lighting, Furniture, Galleys & Pantries, and Other Products

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Interiors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global marine interiors market is expected to grow from $3.31 billion in 2022 to $3.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The market is expected to grow to $5.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%. Increasing demand for cruise ships is expected to propel the growth of the marine interior market going forward.

Europe was the largest region in the marine interiors market in 2022. The regions covered in the marine interior report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The development of lightweight and easy-to-install marine interior products is a key trend gaining popularity in the marine interior market. Major companies operating in the marine interior market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. Sika, a Switzerland-based company operating in marine interiors, launched Sikafloor Marine VEM X, a lightweight visco-elastic powder adhesive for interior decks using visco-elastic technology. This product has a unique, single-component, lightweight viscoelastic mortar whose consistency would be altered to suit the needs of different applications. It would be used in dry or wet lodging spaces and in conjunction with SikaFloor marine leveling or acoustic systems.



Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding, an England-based boat builder acquired Hardy Marine for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, both companies aim to build exceptional motor boats that deliver style, reliability, customization, and all the advantages that technological advances can supply in the boat-building market. Hardy Marine is an England-based company boat building.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

6. Marine Interiors Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Marine Interiors Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ceiling and Wall Panels

Lighting

Furniture

Galleys and Pantries

Other Products

6.2. Global Marine Interiors Market, Segmentation By Ship Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Commercial

Defense

6.3. Global Marine Interiors Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Aluminum

Steel

Joinery

Composites

Other Materials

6.4. Global Marine Interiors Market, Segmentation By Installation, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

New

Retrofit

6.5. Global Marine Interiors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Public Area

Passenger Area

Crew Area

Utility Area

Combatant Vessels

