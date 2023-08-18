New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Automation Impact on Adhesives: Case Studies and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485430/?utm_source=GNW

From manufacturing to delivery, the relentless march of automation is revolutionizing industries worldwide.



Over the past decade, automation has penetrated all sectors, including the adhesive industry, changing how manufacturers formulate and dispense adhesives.



The rapidly growing manufacturing industry demands consistency and precision, which manual labor can only do with small volumes.



The need for more skilled labor also adds to the significant challenges production lines face.



Thus, companies are integrating automation to tackle these challenges.



The analyst anticipates this trend to drive technological advances and innovations in adhesive formulations to ensure compatibility with automated dispensing systems. Our analysis shows that the adhesive industry is engaged in fierce competition with mechanical fasteners, steadily replacing them due to adhesives’ superior properties and advantages.



With the rising penetration of automated adhesive dispensing solutions, the analyst expects an increase in adhesive adoption while making the production lines faster and more efficient.



Consequently, all companies are adopting automation as a strategic approach to overcome these challenges and transform them into competitive advantages.



This report examines this trend by analyzing case studies of companies across the value chain, from raw material suppliers and adhesive formulators to automation equipment manufacturers.



Given the nascent nature of the market, the study focuses on how imperative it is to establish control over the supply chain to respond effectively to diverse consumer preferences and market trends.



We also provide several growth opportunities that participants can explore and monetize in this dynamic market.

