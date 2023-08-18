New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gulf Cooperation Council and Africa’s Economic Diversification and Emerging Non-Oil Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485429/?utm_source=GNW





Despite challenging global economic conditions, several GCC and African countries are accelerating their pace of economic diversification by undertaking an amalgamation of socioeconomic, business, trade, and technological initiatives.



These are indicative of the regions’ long-term growth prospects across industries, including infrastructure, green energy, logistics, and tourism.



Structural reforms and transformative shifts will also help to build economic resilience and contribute toward the growth of these economies in a post-hydrocarbon future.



This macroeconomic thought leadership provides megatrends and thematic analysis for diversification trajectories of key GCC and African economies such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Angola, Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Nigeria, and the Republic of Congo.



Decision-makers can utilize country-specific insights about the evolution of megatrends related to diversification away from oil and identify industries that are emerging as investment hotspots in the non-oil sectors.

