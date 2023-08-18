Lice Treatment Global Market Analytics 2023-2028: Pediculosis Prevalence Propels Lice Treatment Market, Permethrin Holds Major Share

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lice Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lice Treatment Market is currently valued at USD 937.44 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented health concern and has significantly impacted market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the dispensing of ivermectin has increased in retail pharmacies, and there has been a surge in patients seeking lice treatment in various clinics in the United States. For instance, according to an article published by the CDC in August 2021, ivermectin dispensing from outpatient retail pharmacies in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic increased from an average of 3,600 prescriptions per week during the pre-pandemic period (March 2019-March 2020) to a peak of 39,000 prescriptions in the week ending on January 8, 2021. Additionally, the Lice Clinics of America reported in July 2020 that they experienced a 37% increase in lice treatments from April to May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the lice treatment market in the initial phase, but it is currently expected to have steady growth during the forecast period.

The market's growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of lice infestations and the easy availability of lice treatment products. Pediculosis, or louse infestation, affects hundreds of millions of people globally each year, reported in all countries and socioeconomic classes. Studies have shown a high prevalence of head lice in various regions, indicating the growing demand for lice treatment. The increasing global population, particularly the number of newborns, also contributes to the growing prevalence of lice infestations, further driving the market growth.

However, lack of awareness and less healthcare expenditure in developing countries hinder the market's growth.

Lice Treatment Market Trends

The Permethrin segment is expected to hold a major share in the market. Permethrin, used to treat scabies and lice in adults and children, is a common first-line treatment option for head lice infestations, available over the counter in many countries. Studies have shown high treatment success with 1% permethrin shampoo, and it is perceived to be very effective.

North America is expected to dominate the lice treatment market throughout the forecast period. The region's larger infestation pool and increasing children population are key factors contributing to market growth. The United States, in particular, has a significant number of children under the age of 18, and infestation with head lice is common among preschool and elementary school children. Increasing product approvals, such as the FDA approval of Xeglyze for head lice treatment, further drive the market growth in the region.

The lice treatment market is moderately competitive, with key players focusing on product advancement, innovation, acquisitions, and mergers. Some of the dominant companies in the market include Oystershell Consumer Health (Bayer), Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Perrigo Company plc (Omega Pharma), Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Azurity Pharmaceuticals), and others.

In conclusion, the lice treatment market is expected to witness steady growth due to factors such as increasing prevalence of lice infestations, easy availability of treatment products, and ongoing product advancements. However, challenges related to awareness and healthcare expenditure in developing countries need to be addressed for further market expansion.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lice Infestation

4.2.2 Easy Availability of Lice Treatment Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness and Less Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD million)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 OTC Medication

5.1.1.1 Permethrin

5.1.1.2 Pyrethrin

5.1.1.3 Other Product Types

5.1.2 Prescription Medication

5.1.2.1 Ivermectin

5.1.2.2 Spinosad

5.1.2.3 Malathion

5.1.2.4 Other Prescription Medications

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.2.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oystershell Consumer Health (Bayer)

6.1.2 Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

6.1.3 Perrigo Company plc (Omega Pharma)

6.1.4 Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Azurity Pharmaceuticals)

6.1.5 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.7 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

6.1.8 Parapro Pharmaceuticals

6.1.9 Fleming Medical Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

