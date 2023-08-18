Global Microlearning Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microlearning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Microlearning market, examining recent, current, and future trends in various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The study offers insights into the market's performance and growth potential, with a focus on solutions, services, and other end-uses.

According to the report, the global Microlearning market was estimated to be worth US$2.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period 2022-2030. The Solutions segment is expected to record a CAGR of 11.6% and reach US$4 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the Services segment is forecasted to grow at a revised 12.8% CAGR during the next 8-year period, taking into account the post-pandemic recovery.

The report highlights key regional markets, with the U.S. Microlearning market estimated at US$829.8 million in 2022 and China forecasted to reach US$1.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each projected to grow at 10.3% and 9.9% CAGR, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

The competitive landscape features 53 featured companies in the Microlearning market, including AlertDriving, Aptara Inc., Axonify Inc., Bigtincan, Cornerstone, count5, LLC, Epignosis, Gnowbe, IBM Corporation, iSpring Solutions Inc., Mindtree.com, mLevel, Multiversity, Neovation Corporation, pryor.com, Qstream, Inc., Saba Software, SwissVBS, and Trivantis, among others.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy faces several challenges and crises, including uncertainties surrounding Russia's war on Ukraine, food and fuel inflation, consumer confidence and spending, new job creation slowdown, lower capital expenditure, potential recession in developed markets, trade tensions, regulatory changes, climate change impact on economic decisions, and potential supply chain disruptions due to COVID outbreaks and China's post-pandemic path. Despite the challenges, there are opportunities for businesses and leaders who can navigate with resilience and adaptability.

Overall, the report aims to assist industry stakeholders in making informed decisions and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the Microlearning market by providing a comprehensive analysis of past, present, and future trends.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

