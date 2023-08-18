New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Earth Observation Satellite Data Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485419/?utm_source=GNW

This research service analyzes the developments in the Earth observation (EO) satellite data market that are accelerating growth.



The demand for space-based data, especially Earth observation (EO) data, is growing at an unprecedented rate across multiple areas, with industries that were previously unaware of its benefits now recognizing its value.



This, along with key advancements in satellite technologies, has made space-based satellite data cheaper and more accessible.



The EO satellite data market is working towards producing very-high-resolution imagery with lower latency and greater revisit rates.



The development of satellite mega-constellations, hyperspectral sensors, and data fusion are allowing for near-real-time data.This study analyzes the increasing competitive intensity in this market, examining the EO value chain, technology landscape, and current and future trends.



It also takes a look at the impact EO data has on climate change and sustainability efforts as well as on the defense market.



The study highlights the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

